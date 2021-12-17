Browns' Tony Fields: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday.
He and the Bucs lost to the Saints for the fourth straight time in the regular season, likely losing their chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. The offense also lost three key players — Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette — to injuries over the course of the game.
So when Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter while trailing 9-0 to unofficially end the game, his emotions boiled over. He let out a shout at somebody...
