Cox says he supports court ruling on vaccination mandates for health care workers

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday he supports the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that blocks federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health care workers.

Utah is one of 14 states suing the federal government over the mandate. The ruling gives the states that were a part of the lawsuit the ability to give health care workers a choice about whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cox said he is in favor of vaccines, but he doesn’t believe they should be forced.

“I talk about the importance of getting vaccinated and the importance of protecting those around us, protecting those we love,” Cox said during his monthly news conference. “We are desperate to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and government has a role to play, but the way the president has done this, I believe, is unconstitutional.”

When asked whether he supported a full block on all government-directed vaccination mandates, Cox said a bill he signed into law in November is a good “compromise” on the issue.

The new law requires employers to give workers the ability to opt out of a workplace vaccination mandate under certain conditions. Employees can seek exemptions if the vaccine poses a danger to their health and well-being or if it conflicts with a sincerely held religious or personal belief.

The law also requires employers that mandate testing for employees to cover the expenses for that testing. However, the new law still leaves room for employers to mandate vaccination as a condition of employment.

Cox said he would not be in favor of expanding that law further.

“We need to come together,” Cox said. “We’ve been able to do that here in the state of Utah with the law that was passed. I feel comfortable with where we are right now.”

As far as federal vaccination mandates are concerned, Cox said President Joe Biden should do it “the right way” by going through Congress.

“If the president wants to go that direction, he needs the backing of those who are elected to make those laws and so that’s important that we follow constitutional law.”

Washington Examiner Videos