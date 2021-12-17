ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2021 features Bad Bunny, Farruko, and more

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Over the last couple of days former President Barack Obama has released his annual list of favorite books, movies, and music and his picks are pretty epic. People always get a kick seeing what Obama was streaming and this year’s playlist features a little bit of music from all genres. “I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he added.


On the list included artists like Bad Bunny, Farruko, Lizzo , Sean Paul & Shaggy, Jon Batista , and Lil Nas X. Lizzo was excited to see her name on the list and left three heart emojis. There is always a surprise for fans on the list and it looks like this year people couldn’t believe Obama was a Mitski fan. There are several comments under his post like, “OBAMA LISTENS TO MITSKI CONFIRMED!?!?!” “Obama the mitski fan” and “MITSKI LMFAOOAOAOAO.”

Obama began sharing his favorite moments on Wednesday with his list of favorite books, “Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up,” he wrote.


RELATED:

Michelle Obama reveals she is planning her retirement with Barack Obama

Viola Davis opens up about playing Michelle Obama: ‘I lost my damn mind’

Barack Obama soaks up the sun shirtless in Hawaii

The following day the former president released a list of 15 of his favorite movies that he said, “tells a powerful story.” West Side Story, Pig , Judas and the Black Messia , are among some of the picks.


If you think Obama missed something, he’s open for recommendations. “I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff. So if you have your own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!” He wrote on Instagram.

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Aussie musicians are well represented in Barack Obama’s 2021 playlist

Two loved Aussie artists are getting the respect that deserve and made it onto Barack Obama’s annual roundup of his favourite songs for 2021. Melbourne native singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett and Canberra hip-hop artist Genesis Owusu have both appeared on Obama’s prestigious end of year list. Barnett made the list for ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’ from Things Tale Time, Take Time. Owusu has ‘Gold Chains’ from Smiling With No Teeth on the list.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Barack Obama's huge $11.75m Massachusetts mansion revealed

Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday in style this August, surrounded by friends, family and swathes of famous faces. He and his wife Michelle chose their own home as the venue for Barack's huge birthday bash - and we can see why. The Obamas' Massachusetts home. The Obamas also own...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
thestreamable.com

How to Stream President Obama’s Favorite Movies of 2021

Every year, former president Barack Obama shares his list of favorite books, music, and movies. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, it’s pretty clear the man has excellent taste in entertainment. Ridley Scott will be pleased to hear “The Last Duel” made the list - the...
U.S. POLITICS
People

Barack Obama Remembers Sandy Hook as 'One of the Darkest Days' of His Presidency on Shooting Anniversary

President Barack Obama is remembering the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., as "one of the darkest days" of his presidency. Nine years ago, on Dec. 14, 2012, 20 first-graders and six educators were shot and killed in a school shooting that rocked the country that had for years been plagued by mass shooting events at its schools.
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Lizzo
Person
Farruko
Person
Nas
The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Movies#Sean Paul Shaggy#Instagram A
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny Appear Among 2021’s Most-Streamed Artists

For streaming services, 2021 was the year of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Bad Bunny, among others. A new end of the year report from the Digital Media Association has revealed the key players in music this year through data revealing the most consumed content by artists across streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and Youtube.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy