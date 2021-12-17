Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2021 features Bad Bunny, Farruko, and more

Over the last couple of days former President Barack Obama has released his annual list of favorite books, movies, and music and his picks are pretty epic. People always get a kick seeing what Obama was streaming and this year’s playlist features a little bit of music from all genres. “I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” Obama wrote on Instagram. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he added.

On the list included artists like Bad Bunny, Farruko, Lizzo , Sean Paul & Shaggy, Jon Batista , and Lil Nas X. Lizzo was excited to see her name on the list and left three heart emojis. There is always a surprise for fans on the list and it looks like this year people couldn’t believe Obama was a Mitski fan. There are several comments under his post like, “OBAMA LISTENS TO MITSKI CONFIRMED!?!?!” “Obama the mitski fan” and “MITSKI LMFAOOAOAOAO.”

Obama began sharing his favorite moments on Wednesday with his list of favorite books, “Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up,” he wrote.

The following day the former president released a list of 15 of his favorite movies that he said, “tells a powerful story.” West Side Story, Pig , Judas and the Black Messia , are among some of the picks.

If you think Obama missed something, he’s open for recommendations. “I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff. So if you have your own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!” He wrote on Instagram.