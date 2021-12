The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The year is nearly over, and like clockwork, that means one thing for PC gamers: another opportunity to pick up PC games for cheap. The 2021 Steam winter sale is now live, and it brings deals on a ridiculous number of games. Whether you're a longtime PC fan, someone who only recently got into the PC gaming scene, or a Steam Deck preorder holder who's eager to load up on games before the system's launch next year, you have a frankly dizzying number of options in front of you. And we're here to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO