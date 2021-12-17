Staying competitive over the holidays

Dear Athletic Support: Is dance a sport? My daughter just started dancing at one of the places here in town. She loves it, which is new for us. She’s only five, but we’ve already tried soccer and gymnastics. My daughter didn’t like either one, at all. She wouldn’t even get off the bench for the soccer games. Gymnastics was fine. But dance has been a completely different thing. It’s all she wants to do! She has a mirror in her room and she literally just dances in there for hours. I’ve never seen anything like it. Her mother and I were both athletes growing up. We love sports, but I’m just not sure dance is worth her time, or if it could even be considered a sport at all. Maybe this is just a dad thing, but I could really use some guidance here.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO