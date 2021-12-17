ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose nonprofits rally behind anti-displacement housing policy

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 5 days ago

A coalition of local nonprofits and residents are pushing for a policy to prevent displacement and create a pathway to homeownership for low-income renters, amid a growing housing crisis that is pricing many out of the region.

The proposed policy , named the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act (COPA), would require rental property owners to offer first rights on a sale to tenants or a qualified nonprofit before putting it on the market. If a for-profit investor makes an offer, nonprofits and tenants under COPA also will have the right to match the offer.

First enacted in Washington, D.C. in 1980, the housing measure is designed to preserve affordable rental housing stock, empower tenants and stabilize low-income households, local housing advocates said. The proposed policy would also prevent displacement—an issue that impacts communities of color disproportionately. Nearby cities such as Oakland and Berkeley are exploring the policy, as well.

East San Jose nonprofit SOMOS Mayfair, along with the Asian Law Foundation, Silicon Valley De-bug and South Bay Community Land Trust, among others, are championing the efforts, hoping to get the housing measure enacted in San Jose by next spring. The coalition has hosted community forums and solicited feedback from more than 1,000 residents through its canvassing efforts, SOMOS Mayfair organizer Matt Gustafson said at a Thursday forum.

“This is the input that we use to shape what we are recommending for a COPA policy for San Jose,” he said.

The San Jose City Council voted in 2020 to start exploring COPA as a strategy in its 10-part anti-displacement plan. The Charter Review Commission recommended in November that the city start identifying properties and nonprofits eligible for the program.

The anti-displacement efforts, both from the community and the city, come as the housing crisis in the South Bay continues to grow. With San Jose lagging behind its affordable housing goal , rent in the region has skyrocketed in the past few years —making the heart of Silicon Valley the second most expensive place to rent in the country.

As the possibility of homeownership increasingly becomes unrealistic for low-income residents and people of color, many are leaving the area or are being pushed into the streets . Local eviction filings are piling up following the end of the state eviction moratorium on Sept. 30.

According to data collected by SOMOS Mayfair, 66% of Black and Vietnamese residents are burdened by rent in San Jose, making them the most vulnerable to displacement. Latino and Black households also have the lowest rate of homeownership as of 2019—less than a quarter of all Latino households and roughly 35% of Black families own a house in the city.

Another layer of protection

More than 60 people attended the evening forum to learn about the coalition’s vision. On Wednesday, organizers and residents also rallied in front of City Hall in support of COPA.

Displacement is tearing San Jose apart, advocates said. The proposed policy would serve as another layer of protection for vulnerable renters and keep residents in rental homes that they have lived in for many generations, Gustafson said.

“Santa Clara County accounted for 441 evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite all the eviction protections that we had in place,” he said. “(This) can provide pathways to homeownership with supportive models like community land trusts.”

The coalition, in working with the city, is also seeking to put $100 million into the program through various sources such as Measure E and commercial linkage funds. Measure E is a property transfer tax increase approved by voters in 2020, and the commercial linkage charges commercial developers fees to fund affordable housing.

“From learning from other cities, we know that their policies have been really successful when there’s a lot of funding and resources and support behind the program,” SOMOS Mayfair organizer Andrea Portillo said.

Under the policy envisioned by the coalition, COPA would apply to all rental units—including single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and mobile homes. San Jose has a large stock of single-family homes, where one house could be a living space for multiple families, Portillo added.

“We want to make sure that we are including all rental units and housing types under this policy,” she said.

Tenants and qualified nonprofits would have between six to eight months to purchase rental properties.

“We are arguing for a longer timeline to give tenants more of an opportunity,” said Sandy Perry, president of the Affordable Housing Network of Santa Clara County. “Property owners in Silicon Valley are not an oppressed group. A delay of six to eight months is not going to be oppressive. ”

Portillo said the city is also working on its own recommendations for what COPA could look like. The City Council is expected to consider it in March.

“But we know that this is urgent, and we need this now,” Portillo told San José Spotlight.

Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

The post San Jose nonprofits rally behind anti-displacement housing policy appeared first on San José Spotlight .

San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate fundraiser triggers COVID case

A Friday fundraiser for San Jose mayoral candidate Dev Davis has resulted in one confirmed COVID case, and a few others feeling symptoms. The fundraiser, hosted by Davis’ campaign team was held at an Almaden mansion owned by Harmoz Barandar, where roughly 100 people attended. There were no vaccination checks in place, and little to no people were... The post San Jose mayoral candidate fundraiser triggers COVID case appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County shields Coyote Valley from development

Climate advocates and conservationists are praising Santa Clara County lawmakers for creating protections for one of the last green open spaces in the South Bay. The Board of Supervisors voted last week to drastically limit development in Coyote Valley, preserving it for open space and agriculture and helping the region achieve climate change goals. “I commit... The post Santa Clara County shields Coyote Valley from development appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral candidate wins unusual endorsement from 49ers execs

Executives from the San Francisco 49ers football team are showing support for Supervisor Cindy Chavez’s mayoral campaign—an unusual maneuver for a team that isn’t based in San Jose. Chavez announced endorsements on Tuesday from 49ers CEO Jed York and President Al Guido. The duo issued statements applauding Chavez for serving San Jose and Santa Clara... The post San Jose mayoral candidate wins unusual endorsement from 49ers execs appeared first on San José Spotlight.
NFL
San José Spotlight

Backbone of Silicon Valley: Raymond “RJ” Ramsey

Editor’s Note: Backbone of Silicon Valley is a first-of-its-kind video storytelling project. Our reporters spent a year documenting the plight of six essential workers in Silicon Valley—the unsung heroes who clean your house, pack your groceries and prescriptions, cook your food, work in hospitals and deliver your meals. San José Spotlight teamed up with filmmakers to tell their stories. Check our video page for new mini documentaries posting Mondays and Wednesdays in December.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How will the state split San Jose’s congressional districts?

Fear of San Jose being divided into four congressional districts is no longer an issue—the city will likely only be divided into three. After aggressive campaigning by Mayor Sam Liccardo and San Jose residents, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission is moving forward with a map that minimizes the splits to the seat of Silicon Valley.... The post How will the state split San Jose’s congressional districts? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Landlords use scare tactics as Santa Clara County evictions grow

Since the statewide eviction ban ended in September, Santa Clara County landlords have been kicking tenants out of their homes in growing numbers. A total of 365 eviction lawsuits have been filed in Santa Clara County from September through Nov. 30 of this year, according to data from the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Of those,... The post Landlords use scare tactics as Santa Clara County evictions grow appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose videographer tells stories to build bridges

Video storyteller Marlo Custodio’s childhood was at times terrifying. Yet through the angst of his upbringing, Custodio discovered his future. Custodio’s parents immigrated from the Phillipines to the United States. When Custodio was five, his father left. When he was in second grade, the family became homeless. His mother, who had suffered years of spousal abuse, found herself alone with four sons, including five-year-old Marlo, and nowhere to turn.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose lawmakers implement controversial state housing law

San Jose adopts—and looks to build on—a state law that permits denser development in single-family neighborhoods. The City Council voted 9-1-1 Tuesday to adopt an urgency ordinance to implement Senate Bill 9, a state law that allows more homes on single-family lots. Councilmember Sylvia Arenas did not respond when asked for her vote. The council... The post San Jose lawmakers implement controversial state housing law appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

