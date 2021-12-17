Burgess residents search for missing graves as development looms

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam on Thursday, authorities say. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate the noise and discovered some cracks in the dam. Officials say there were no signs of explosive devices found. Instead, authorities believe people most likely heard rock at the dam cracking. The sheriff’s office says water will be released from the lake due to the situation. An evacuation advisory has been issued for the following areas downstream from the dam: Good Shepherd Drive, Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls, and all areas east of the Sullivan Creek Bridge along the creek. The issue appears to be similar to an incident that happened at the dam back in 2014. A granite dome right next to the dam fractured in what scientists called an “exfoliating” event. People also reported hearing loud and explosive pops. Twain Harte Lake is a private reservoir created by the dam. Back in the summer, it was the site of a sewer spill that prompted a temporary closure of recreation activities at the lake.

