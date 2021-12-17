ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgess residents search for missing graves as development looms

 5 days ago

Black residents fear a 706-acre development could flood a historic cemetery. Now they’re trying to save it.

The graves weren’t far apart, but they were starkly different. In one part of the informal, scattered cemetery was buried Harry Days, a Black man part of the first generation of Gullah people born into freedom, rather than slavery, in Horry County. His life was not easy, and he had to farm and do other manual labor to make a living, his great-great-granddaughter Dr. Veronica Gerald Floyd said, but he was born free, and cherished. Unlike other Black people buried in the area, Days’ grave had a headstone, though its inscription was faded from time and weather and difficult to read.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff Issues Evacuation Advisory For Parts Of Tuolumne County After Cracks Found In Twain Harte Lake Dam

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A report of a loud “explosion” led to the discovery of some cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam on Thursday, authorities say. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff, first responders went to investigate the noise and discovered some cracks in the dam. Officials say there were no signs of explosive devices found. Instead, authorities believe people most likely heard rock at the dam cracking. The sheriff’s office says water will be released from the lake due to the situation. An evacuation advisory has been issued for the following areas downstream from the dam: Good Shepherd Drive, Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls, and all areas east of the Sullivan Creek Bridge along the creek. The issue appears to be similar to an incident that happened at the dam back in 2014. A granite dome right next to the dam fractured in what scientists called an “exfoliating” event. People also reported hearing loud and explosive pops. Twain Harte Lake is a private reservoir created by the dam. Back in the summer, it was the site of a sewer spill that prompted a temporary closure of recreation activities at the lake.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

