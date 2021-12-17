Burgess residents search for missing graves as development looms

The graves weren’t far apart, but they were starkly different. In one part of the informal, scattered cemetery was buried Harry Days, a Black man part of the first generation of Gullah people born into freedom, rather than slavery, in Horry County. His life was not easy, and he had to farm and do other manual labor to make a living, his great-great-granddaughter Dr. Veronica Gerald Floyd said, but he was born free, and cherished. Unlike other Black people buried in the area, Days’ grave had a headstone, though its inscription was faded from time and weather and difficult to read.
