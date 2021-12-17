ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Amazon Shareholders Call For Safety Audit

A group of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shareholders have filed a resolution calling for the board of directors to commission an independent audit on workspace safety and health.

The resolution, which requests that the audit be made with input from both Amazon employees and experts in workplace safety and surveillance, was filed by Mary Beth Gallagher, director of engagement at Domini Impact Investments, according to The Verge.

The shareholders stipulated that the audit is to include an examination of Amazon’s business model, and its attendant employee surveillance practices and high productivity quotas, and how they contribute to high turnover and injury rates.

If Amazon doesn’t challenge the resolution, shareholders will vote on it at the company’s annual meeting in May.

Amazon’s Treatment Of Workers Comes Under Fire

Amazon’s has been extensively criticized in the past few years for its strict productivity quotas, and social media is filled with stories of employees who say that they are monitored as soon as they sign in, and are pushed to hit benchmarks so high that they aren’t given a chance to take a bathroom break.

Earlier this year, Amazon apologized for disputing a lawmaker's claim that its workers urinate in bottles.

But the issue of how Amazon treats its workers has been been given new salience lately, due to the fallout from a tornado that hit Illinois on December 10th.

Six people died at an Amazon warehouse when the tornado struck and the structure collapsed, and the company has been criticized for not sending employees home, and an Amazon driver was reportedly told by her supervisor that she would lose her job if she stopped delivering packages during the tornado.

Making Conditions Safer For Workers

In her filing, Gallagher pointed to recent safety issues the company has been facing, such as a lawsuit filed last month in the New York Supreme Court concerning COVID-19 protections in its warehouses.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says Amazon has rolled back many of its health and safety measures at its Staten Island warehouse, and is calling for a court order to require Amazon to appoint a monitor to oversee health and safety measures.

“As Amazon strives to be ‘the Earth’s Safest Place to Work,’ a review is needed of the practices that have made the company a leader in workplace injuries and a target for criticism and regulation,” the shareholders’ resolution reads.

“With surveillance and productivity quotas linked to high injury rates, we urge Amazon to commission an independent audit of these practices.”

In a statement to The Verge, Gallagher said her hope is that the audit, if it is enacted, “will produce corporate policy changes that make workplaces safer for associates and cement Amazon as the industry leader in health and safety it states it wants to be.”

