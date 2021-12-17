'Whole New Animal': New York Records Most Single-Day COVID Cases Since Pandemic Started

As the omicron variant

across the country, New York risks sliding back into the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis — on Friday, the state recorded more COVID-19 cases than it had at any other time since the pandemic started.

On Dec. 17, Governor Kathy Hochul reported 21,027 new coronavirus infections across the state. The previous record was reached in January 2021 at 19,942 cases. Test positivity was at 7.98%, a steep increase from the 4.3% observed as early as last week.

"This is a whole new animal and we got to be honest about the fact that it's moving very fast and we have to move faster," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in reference to the omicron variant, in an interview with CNN.

Markets And Omicron

First established in South Africa, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly across the U.S. in recent weeks.

While omicron is generally considered to lead to less severe infection than past variants, it spreads much more easily from person to person and is leading to the kind of high numbers being observed right now.

"If someone's vaccinated, particularly if they gotten that booster, they're a hell a lot safer," de Blasio said as part of his push to stress the importance of vaccines. "[...] They still might get COVID. I might get COVID. You might get COVID. But we're going to live through it."

When the variant first appeared in the U.S., markets plunged amid fears of the kind of shutdown observed in the early days of the pandemic.

While the lower fatality rate has largely helped avoid those kinds of citywide lockdowns, many industries remain volatile amid continuing uncertainty of how the country will emerge out of the pandemic.