'Whole New Animal': New York Records Most Single-Day COVID Cases Since Pandemic Started

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
 6 days ago
As the omicron variant

across the country, New York risks sliding back into the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis — on Friday, the state recorded more COVID-19 cases than it had at any other time since the pandemic started.

On Dec. 17, Governor Kathy Hochul reported 21,027 new coronavirus infections across the state. The previous record was reached in January 2021 at 19,942 cases. Test positivity was at 7.98%, a steep increase from the 4.3% observed as early as last week.

"This is a whole new animal and we got to be honest about the fact that it's moving very fast and we have to move faster," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in reference to the omicron variant, in an interview with CNN.

Markets And Omicron

First established in South Africa, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly across the U.S. in recent weeks.

While omicron is generally considered to lead to less severe infection than past variants, it spreads much more easily from person to person and is leading to the kind of high numbers being observed right now.

"If someone's vaccinated, particularly if they gotten that booster, they're a hell a lot safer," de Blasio said as part of his push to stress the importance of vaccines. "[...] They still might get COVID. I might get COVID. You might get COVID. But we're going to live through it."

When the variant first appeared in the U.S., markets plunged amid fears of the kind of shutdown observed in the early days of the pandemic.

While the lower fatality rate has largely helped avoid those kinds of citywide lockdowns, many industries remain volatile amid continuing uncertainty of how the country will emerge out of the pandemic.

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
Rolling Stone

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...
The Independent

Fox News drops testing option for office workers and will require vaccination

Employees in Fox News’s New York office will now have to show proof of vaccine, the Fox Corporation told staff on Friday.The company is removing the choice for employees to opt for a test instead of a shot, and will require them to have their first dose by 27 December, the New York Times reported.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a mandate that requires businesses to enforce vaccinations among their staff or face fines. The mayor called it a “pre-emptive strike” to curb the winter spread of Covid, and the highly contagious Omicron variant.“This is the biggest crisis...
Daily Mail

Omicron and Delta sweep US: NY state is hit by 21,027 new COVID cases in a SINGLE DAY - the highest number since start of pandemic - and Connecticut sees 162% surge in infections as Omicron cases across US jump 31% in 24 hours

The United States is suffering another Covid wave, and whether it is being fueled by the Delta or Omicron variant, the nation is currently reeling. New York has become an epicenter for the new variant, with the new strain accounting for around 13 percent of cases in the state. On Friday, New York logged a record 21,027 new cases. New York City is struggling as well, with reports of hours long waits for Covid tests coming out from all five of its boroughs.
