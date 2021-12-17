ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mickey: COVID disrupting NFL weekend

By Adam Bradshaw
 5 days ago

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – At least three NFL games scheduled for this weekend have been moved to early next week due to the rising number of players and coaches entering the league’s COVID19 protocol.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will play on Monday instead of Saturday. The Washington Football team and the Eagles will play Tuesday night on FOX, as will the LA Rams and Seahawks.

After several weeks of having both players and staff in the protocol routine, the Dallas Cowboys are actually COVID free as of Friday afternoon.

The Cowboys game at the New York Giants is still scheduled for Sunday at 12 Noon Central Standard Time on FOX.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more about the disruption.

