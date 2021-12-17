ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These money and investing tips can help you finish your holiday stock-market shopping

Don’t miss these top money and investing features:

  • Ray Dalio warns Fed’s hands are tied and higher U.S. inflation is sticking around. Democracy, maybe not.

INVESTING NEWS & TRENDS

Take that, meme stocks!

It’s difficult for a stock picker to beat the market over the long run.

Stock buybacks rose to a record this year — or did they? The true story is different than you might think

Investors need to focus on net, not gross, buybacks.

Inflation-adjusted Treasury yields are lower than they’ve been in 70 years. Here’s why that isn’t a bigger negative for stocks

Expected return is positive even when real rates are as low as they are now.

The last time the S&P 500’s earnings yield lagged inflation this much, Harry Truman was president.

Is the real earnings yield of the S&P 500 a reliable stock market predictor?

Stocks’ reaction to latest inflation and jobs reports suggests that investors’ fears are overblown

U.S. inflation surprises of 2022 and 2023 are more likely to be to the downside than the upside.

The S&P 500 in a world of its own — one more bullish than the average stock

Watch for confirmation of these stock-market buy signals.

Here’s the best way to spot stock-market winners, according to this 25-year tech analyst

Mark Mahaney says look for high-quality companies whose stock price has fallen 20% or more.

4 reasons why income investors should favor stocks with nice dividend yields over bonds as the Fed tightens

Bond prices are likely to fall but economic growth should remain sturdy.

Ray Dalio warns Fed’s hands are tied and higher U.S. inflation is sticking around. Democracy, maybe not.

Founder of the world’s largest hedge fund tells investors to avoid holding cash and keep an ‘all-weather’ portfolio — just in case. Read More

Some ETFs mix investing with charities — should you?

These impact funds aim to make ESG investing more personal through a link to a charity such as the American Heart Association, the Susan G. Komen foundation or the NAACP. Read More

Planning to donate crypto in 2021? Here’s some money-saving tax tips to know

Weigh your options to avoid less-favorable tax treatment.

Women and minority directors on company boards add value, but not for the reasons you think

Society is better off when its corporate leaders represent a cross-section of society.

‘To this day, Jud is my partner.’ After the sudden death of his longtime business colleague and friend, an executive learns valuable lessons about loss and leadership.

A tragedy reinforced Envestnet CEO Bill Crager’s desire to help people prepare for the unthinkable. Read More

Record-breaking or austere? What to expect from the municipal bond market in 2022

State and local balance sheets are as strong as they’ve ever been. Is that a reason to issue more bonds, or fewer?

After a dazzling 2021, Apple and Tesla stocks are expected to be duds in 2022

A deep dive into the 25 stocks that have contributed more than half of the S&P 500 Index’s gain this year brings out fascinating information for investors.

A rare Superman comic book just sold for $2.6 million. Is it time to start considering these collectibles as an investment?

Comic books are ‘now being recognized as a legitimate alternative investment’

MarketWatch

Want to earn 7.12% on your emergency fund or other languishing cash?

This article is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org. Many people approaching retirement are concerned about today’s low interest rates and high inflation, worrying that savings and investments won’t keep up with rising costs. If this sounds like you, I suggest considering adding a type of U.S. savings bonds known as I bonds to your retirement mix because they’re now paying a safe, high return far better than you can get elsewhere.
Motley Fool

3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Stocking Up on in 2022

Nobody knows what's in store for the stock market in 2022. Investing in the right ETFs, though, can limit your risk when the market is volatile. These three ETFs are some of the strongest in my portfolio, and I plan to continue investing heavily over the next year. Exchange-traded funds...
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steady gains leave indexes higher in holiday-shortened week

Wall Street added to its recent string of gains Thursday, closing out a holiday-shortened week of trading with a broad stock rally that nudged the S&P 500 to an all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, its third straight gain. The benchmark index's latest milestone marks its 68th record high this year. It's now up 25.8% for the year with just five trading days left to go in 2021.
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
InvestorPlace

Insiders Are Buying the Dip in Tech Stocks in Bulk. Why?

One of my favorite stock market indicators is insider buying. As legendary investor Peter Lynch once said: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.”. And those insiders know more about their business, its...
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

