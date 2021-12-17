ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOpbs_0dQ2jR1f00

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man : No Way Home , The Tragedy of Macbeth , Sing 2 and Emily in Paris .

Sing 2 premiere

Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets that lit up timed to performances throughout the movie in different colors and patterns.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

The latest Spider-Man installment premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, where stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch were joined by returning on-screen villains Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe and director Jon Watts. Fellow superhero stars Jared Leto, Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani also made an appearance at the Westwood event.

The King’s Man New York premiere

The Kingsman series continued its journey with a special gala screening of The King’s Man in New York on Monday, with stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and writer-director Matthew Vaughn.

MoMA’s 14th Annual Film Benefit

The Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, returned to an in-person celebration on Tuesday night with an honoring of Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz. The gala featured a tribute to the actress from Rebecca Hall, Rosalía, Ricky Martin and MoMA’s chief curator of film Rajendra Roy, along with pre-recorded well-wishes from Pedro Almodóvar and Lupita Nyong’o. The evening was closed with a performance by Giveon. Attendees also included Kristen Wiig, Diane Kruger, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow and Riley Keough.

This Is Us season six premiere

The extended This is Us family celebrated its sixth and final season at the Paramount Studios lot on Tuesday, with stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown. Creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that when the last episodes start rolling out in 2022, “I don’t think there will be anything left for you guys, who are constantly asking for six years about spoilers, to ask anymore. I hope everything will have been answered.”

Emily in Paris L.A. tastemaker event

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, creator Darren Star and new addition Jeremy O. Harris attended a screening event for season two of Netflix’s Emily in Paris on Wednesday at the West Hollywood Edition hotel. Ahead of its release, Collins broke down the commitment to more deeply immerse her character in French culture this season, saying it will be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is, including the people that she meets, places that she goes, and also being able to draw from the ‘je ne sais quoi’ chic style and French cinematic icons to kind of inspire her new looks.” In other words, she said: “Amp everything up but really keep it French.”

American Underdog premiere

Lionsgate’s American Underdog , following NFL star Kurt Warner’s unlikely rise to the Hall of Fame, premiered on Wednesday at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre alongside Warner and his wife, Brenda, and their on-screen counterparts Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin.

Mother/Android L.A. premiere

Hulu hosted a red carpet and premiere screening for its new film Mother/Android at Neuehouse Hollywood on Wednesday. Introductory remarks from director Mattson Tomlin preceded the screening, followed by a reception with stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Raúl Castillo.

The Tragedy of Macbeth Los Angeles premiere

Joel Coen unveiled his adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth at L.A.’s DGA Theater on Thursday, alongside stars (and wife) Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and Moses Ingram.

Spotify’s A Totally Normal Party for 2021

Spotify hosted a Los Angeles celebration of 2021 Wrapped on Tuesday night, transforming its signature year-end reveal as an immersive experience of audio activations, unique content moments and performances, headlined by Gwen Stefani. Guests included Skylar Astin, Never Have I Ever ‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, Austin North, Christopher Meyer and Joshua Bassett.

42nd Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards

Thursday night’s virtual Muse Awards, presented by New York Women in Film & Television, celebrated those of vision and achievement with honorees Sandra Oh, WarnerMedia exec Christy Haubegger, producer Alexis Fish, filmmaker and activist Jason Da Silva, director Darnell Martin and and actor Patina Miller.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Feel the Christmas Spirit

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home continued to dominate the box office on Wednesday, grossing $27.8 million and making life tough for male-skewing Christmas pics The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man. The Matrix and King’s Man installments both joined the holiday parade on Wednesday alongside Universal and Illumination’s animated film Sing 2, which fared the best of the three new offerings with a solid $8.1 million from 3,892 locations. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures’ Matrix Resurrections followed in third-place with an opening day gross of roughly $6.5 million from 3,552 theaters. The Lana Wachowski-directed movie is also available on HBO Max,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How the West Is Being Won (on Streaming)

Potsy Ponciroli didn’t intend to make a gritty Western. What Ponciroli — whose biggest screen credit to that point was co-creating CMT comedy series Still the King — did intend to do was direct his first feature film. It was while scouting for a different project that he came across a remote, over-century-old Tennessee farmhouse surrounded by ambling hills. As he explored the property, it began to get dark. “And I started wondering, what if I do [a story] where someone comes over that hill,” remembers the director. This simple concept became the foundation for Old Henry, a Western drama that stars...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Masters on Hollywood’s Year of Dizzying Uncertainty

What even was 2021 in Hollywood, anyway? It wasn’t really the beginning of anything or the end of anything — just more uncertainty in terms of the shifting map of the industry. Boom for content creators, bust for a lot of studio movies, but overall a year saturated with more than the usual amount of anxiety. For those who came up in the business, the change has been dizzying and disorienting. Fox is gone, ICM is going, MGM’s fate is murky, the future of some other stalwarts is cloudy at best. As one young-ish legacy-studio exec puts it, “What the fuck is...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘1883’ Costume Designer Janie Bryant on Bringing “Epic” Western Looks to the Paramount+ Drama

“I was with my team on probably the first or second day of shooting. It was all hands on deck and we were throwing fake dirt on the actors because I was like, ‘It has to be dirtier’ — and we were already up to our elbows in fake dirt and distressing the material,” says Janie Bryant. “And I turned to my team and said, ‘I didn’t think that I was ever going to be back here again. But here we are.'” The veteran costume designer relates in her Tennessee drawl, and sounding a little like Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone rejoining...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID Concerns

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Critics Choice Awards will no longer take place as planned, following numerous other January events that have recently been scuttled. The Critics Choice Association announced Wednesday that the in-person ceremony, initially planned for Jan. 9, had been postponed, with a new date yet to be chosen. Although the group stated Monday that the event would still happen as scheduled, the updated decision follows news of record-breaking cases in New York and rising concerns of yet another wave of the pandemic. According to a statement, the group decided that postponing the ceremony was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Reporter TV Critics Pick the Best Episodes of 2021

There is, as you may have heard, too much good TV. In the interest of spreading the wealth a little, we decided that this list of great TV episodes from 2021 wouldn’t include installments from any of the shows in our respective Top 10 lists (see Daniel Fienberg’s Top 10 and Angie Han’s Top 10.) Otherwise, our top episodes list would likely include at least three Succession hours — “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” “Too Much Birthday” and “All the Bells Say,” probably — and multiple installments from Reservation Dogs. Make no mistake, the ninth episode of The Underground Railroad and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Stream Some of the Best Christmas Movies Online, From ‘Elf’ to ‘Die Hard’

The stockings have been hung, the lights are twinkling on the tree, the gift hunting is complete. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by watching some of the best Christmas movies while you wrap a boatload of presents and cook up that festive feast? Whether you’re entertaining holiday company or need some extra cheer in the form of rom-coms, Christmas classics, tearjerkers or horror, THR has rounded up a handful of winter season’s defining films. Spend the next few days with Buddy the Elf, John McClane or Edward Scissorhands, depending on your festive preferences. No matter what...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Bono
Person
Christopher Meyer
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Zendaya
Person
Halsey
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Susan Kelechi Watson
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Venture to Buy ‘Fauda’ Producer Faraway Road

The new media company led by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs has found its next acquisition. The still-unnamed company will acquire the Israeli production company Faraway Road Productions, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Faraway Road produces the Netflix shows Fauda and Hit & Run. The deal is expected to be officially unveiled in the new year, and is expected to come in at under $50 million, making it a significantly smaller acquisition than their first two deals: Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (valued at $900 million) and the kids entertainment company and Cocomelon owner Moonbug Entertainment (valued at $3 billion). Mayer and Staggs are...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Feig Calls Out Sony for Not Including 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ Film in Franchise Box Set

Paul Feig wants to know who he needs to call after his 2016 Ghostbusters film was not included in a new box set celebrating the Sony franchise. In honor of the planned Feb. 1 home release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the studio is releasing an eight-disc Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on the same day. Included in the gift set are 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, along with director Jason Reitman’s 2021 film, which was a direct sequel to the initial classic. Notably absent is the Feig-directed film that starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Joining ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton is answering the Batsignal once again. The actor has joined Batgirl, the HBO Max film from Warner Bros. and DC centering on fan-favorite hero Barbara Gordon. Keaton is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and played again in 1992’s Batman Returns. Keaton is also reprising his role in The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and due in theaters Nov. 4, 2022. Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing Batgirl, which has In the Heights’ Leslie Grace set to star as Barbara Gordon, the hero and daughter of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA West Side...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chanel
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Reveals First Look at ‘Westworld’ Season 4

HBO Max revealed first looks at several returning series in a 2022 promotional video, including the long-awaited return of Westworld. The below video also includes new footage from the new seasons of His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves, as well as from the debut seasons of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, Julia Child biopic Julia, the magical romance The Time Traveler’s Wife and the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. There are additionally previously released glimpses of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Suicide Squad spin-off The Peacemaker, Barry, Euphoria and other shows. The Westworld season four footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols. The previous season of the acclaimed sci-fi series got underway at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Notably absent from the lineup was the eagerly anticipated zombie drama The Last of Us, which has been expected to debut sometime in 2022. No new premiere dates were announced for any of the shows.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and Her ‘Knives Out 2’ Full-Circle Moment

It’s an exciting time to be Jessica Henwick as the Matrix Resurrections star is in the midst of her greatest run yet. Besides leading Thomas “Neo” Anderson and the audience back into the Matrix, the English actor has also wrapped notable roles in Rian Johnson’s untitled Knives Out follow-up and the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man, which, along with a third Knives Out film, combined to cost Netflix upwards of $650 million. Henwick has even become a prolific voice actor as she’s currently leading Blade Runner: Black Lotus. In Resurrections, Henwick plays Bugs, the captain of a “ragtag” crew who believes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Watch Nicole Kidman Discuss Lucille Ball’s Legacy in First Episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios’ ‘Making the Ricardos’ Docuseries

This series was created in paid partnership with Amazon Studios. The Hollywood Reporter and Amazon Studios collaborated on a three-part mini-documentary and podcast series, “Making the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the new film Being the Ricardos. The film’s cast and filmmakers — including Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons and writer-director Aaron Sorkin — share intimate stories from preparation to production and reflect on the lasting impact of the groundbreaking series I Love Lucy. In the first episode, “The Icon,” Nicole Kidman gets candid about playing Lucille Ball and the challenge of portraying one of the most iconic actresses, influential comedians and trailblazing women in Hollywood history. Watch the video episode above and listen to the full, uncut podcast interview below.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Box Office Is Mixed Blessing for Hollywood

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed no signs of slowing down as Christmas week commenced, scoring the second-biggest Monday of all time for December and the third-biggest for any time for the year with $37.1 million from 4,336 theaters despite the looming threat of the Omicron variant. That brings the movie’s four-day domestic haul to $297.2 million. Sometime Tuesday, it will become the first release of the pandemic era to cross $300 million in North America after already scoring the second-biggest domestic opening of all time. Globally, it has earned well north of $600 million through Monday. No Way Home is a mixed...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
The Hollywood Reporter

‘John Wick’ Filmmaker Chad Stahelski on Lana Wachowski Offering Him Acting Role in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: “I Was Shocked”

“It’s a trip,” Chad Stahelski said Saturday night after surveying the scene surrounding San Francisco’s Castro Theatre, host of The Matrix: Resurrections premiere. But it also applies to the journey he’s has been on since the debut of the first film in the franchise more than 20 years ago. Stahelski had been working in the stunt business since the early 1990s as a stunt performer and coordinator when he was booked as a stunt double for a character named Neo in a film called The Matrix. “I remember flying to Australia for the first rehearsals thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Shortlists Analysis: What to Make of Double Dose of ‘Flee’ and Billie Eilish; ‘Titane’ and ‘Roadrunner’ Being MIA

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Tuesday announcement of 15 finalists in 10 Oscar categories — documentary feature, documentary short, international feature, makeup/hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live action short, sound and visual effects — offers us some clues about how the organization’s roughly 10,000 members are thinking heading into the Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 nomination voting window. True, each of these shortlists was chosen by members of different branches, whereas all branches will ultimately get to weigh in on the best picture race; plus, many of these shortlists, by nature, tend to highlight larger-scale films...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bachelorette’ Co-Host Tayshia Adams Misses Finale After COVID-19 Exposure

Tayshia Adams was unable to co-host the live finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette with star Michelle Young after being exposed to COVID-19. Ahead of Monday’s three-hour show, which filmed in Los Angeles, the former Bachelorette star announced she was recently exposed to the virus in New York City, where cases are surging due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, and didn’t travel “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure safety on set. “Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!!” she wrote on Twitter. “Tonight is your night @michelleyoung. I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!!” Adams continued to update...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Reopening Night’ Doc Team Delivered an “Honest” Look at Shakespeare in the Park’s Return

It’s rare anyone gets a peek behind the curtain of a New York City stage. It seems even less likely that with all the safety concerns of producing amid a pandemic — not to mention an entire industry’s internal reckoning with its historical racial exclusion — a film crew would be asked to chronicle it. But New York City’s Public Theater has been making history since its opening and continues that trend with HBO’s latest doc, Reopening Night. The home of Shakespeare in the Park gives viewers an unprecedented look at one of the most significant moments in both its and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy