Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man : No Way Home , The Tragedy of Macbeth , Sing 2 and Emily in Paris .

Sing 2 premiere

Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets that lit up timed to performances throughout the movie in different colors and patterns.

Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

The latest Spider-Man installment premiered in Los Angeles on Monday, where stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch were joined by returning on-screen villains Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe and director Jon Watts. Fellow superhero stars Jared Leto, Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani also made an appearance at the Westwood event.

The King’s Man New York premiere

The Kingsman series continued its journey with a special gala screening of The King’s Man in New York on Monday, with stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and writer-director Matthew Vaughn.

MoMA’s 14th Annual Film Benefit

The Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, returned to an in-person celebration on Tuesday night with an honoring of Chanel ambassador Penélope Cruz. The gala featured a tribute to the actress from Rebecca Hall, Rosalía, Ricky Martin and MoMA’s chief curator of film Rajendra Roy, along with pre-recorded well-wishes from Pedro Almodóvar and Lupita Nyong’o. The evening was closed with a performance by Giveon. Attendees also included Kristen Wiig, Diane Kruger, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow and Riley Keough.

This Is Us season six premiere

The extended This is Us family celebrated its sixth and final season at the Paramount Studios lot on Tuesday, with stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown. Creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that when the last episodes start rolling out in 2022, “I don’t think there will be anything left for you guys, who are constantly asking for six years about spoilers, to ask anymore. I hope everything will have been answered.”

Emily in Paris L.A. tastemaker event

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, creator Darren Star and new addition Jeremy O. Harris attended a screening event for season two of Netflix’s Emily in Paris on Wednesday at the West Hollywood Edition hotel. Ahead of its release, Collins broke down the commitment to more deeply immerse her character in French culture this season, saying it will be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is, including the people that she meets, places that she goes, and also being able to draw from the ‘je ne sais quoi’ chic style and French cinematic icons to kind of inspire her new looks.” In other words, she said: “Amp everything up but really keep it French.”

American Underdog premiere

Lionsgate’s American Underdog , following NFL star Kurt Warner’s unlikely rise to the Hall of Fame, premiered on Wednesday at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre alongside Warner and his wife, Brenda, and their on-screen counterparts Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin.

Mother/Android L.A. premiere

Hulu hosted a red carpet and premiere screening for its new film Mother/Android at Neuehouse Hollywood on Wednesday. Introductory remarks from director Mattson Tomlin preceded the screening, followed by a reception with stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Raúl Castillo.

The Tragedy of Macbeth Los Angeles premiere

Joel Coen unveiled his adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth at L.A.’s DGA Theater on Thursday, alongside stars (and wife) Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and Moses Ingram.

Spotify’s A Totally Normal Party for 2021

Spotify hosted a Los Angeles celebration of 2021 Wrapped on Tuesday night, transforming its signature year-end reveal as an immersive experience of audio activations, unique content moments and performances, headlined by Gwen Stefani. Guests included Skylar Astin, Never Have I Ever ‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jaren Lewison, Austin North, Christopher Meyer and Joshua Bassett.

42nd Annual NYWIFT Muse Awards

Thursday night’s virtual Muse Awards, presented by New York Women in Film & Television, celebrated those of vision and achievement with honorees Sandra Oh, WarnerMedia exec Christy Haubegger, producer Alexis Fish, filmmaker and activist Jason Da Silva, director Darnell Martin and and actor Patina Miller.