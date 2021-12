Part one of the new short film is available online Dec. 27-31. Even before the pandemic, Marium Khalid sensed it was time. The founder and artistic director of Saiah Arts International theater company was eager to make a transition from the kinds of work she had been staging for more than a decade in Atlanta. By the time COVID-19 forced arts organizations to scramble in how they reached audiences, Khalid, under the umbrella of her new company Sky Creature Productions, was learning how to incorporate film and other media into her repertoire. She’s now ready for the release of her newest project, “Pinocchio.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO