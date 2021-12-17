ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres' matchup with Avalanche on Dec. 22 has been postponed

By Paul Hamilton
 6 days ago

(WGR 550) – The Sabres' upcoming matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Dec. 22 game in Buffalo has been postponed. The National Hockey League announced on Friday that Colorado's 2021-22 season has been put on hold through the holiday break due to COVID-19.

In addition to the NHL pausing Colorado's season, the Calgary Flames and the Florida Panthers will also have their seasons placed on hold through Dec. 26.

The NHL sent out this release on Friday:

" The National Hockey League announced today that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle. Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.

"A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules.

"The Flames’ postponed games to date include: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

"The Avalanche’s postponed games include: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

"The Panthers’ postponed games include: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

"The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies."

The Sabres say information on tickets will come at a later date.

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

