Florida reports 28,841 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate per week more than doubled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 28,841 new positive cases in its latest COVID-19 data report. While cases increased, vaccinations across the state decreased compared to the week before.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers from the FDOH show far fewer deaths related to COVID-19, but a much higher rate of new infections. The data from FLDOH does not differentiate case numbers by variant, though omicron is expected to become the main strain of the coronavirus going forward, due to its higher transmissibility.

For the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 , the Florida Dept. of Health’s report says there are 3,739,348 cumulative COVID-19 cases, more than double the number of new cases compared to the previous week, Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.

From Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 62,220. That’s an increase of 194 deaths from the report the prior week, less than one-third of the deaths recorded compared to the week before.

The positivity rate the past week was 5.4%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 2.6%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.3%, the weekly report shows .

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,647,710 compared to the previous report of 14,540,602.

According to FDOH’s report, from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, an additional 107,108 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, a decrease in vaccinations compared to the number of those who received vaccinations the week before. In the previous week, 122,513 people were vaccinated.

