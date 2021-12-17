ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida reports 28,841 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate per week more than doubled

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSSiG_0dQ2jHRd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 28,841 new positive cases in its latest COVID-19 data report. While cases increased, vaccinations across the state decreased compared to the week before.

The most recent COVID-19 numbers from the FDOH show far fewer deaths related to COVID-19, but a much higher rate of new infections. The data from FLDOH does not differentiate case numbers by variant, though omicron is expected to become the main strain of the coronavirus going forward, due to its higher transmissibility.

COVID-19 cases triple in Florida ahead of the holidays, data shows

For the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16 , the Florida Dept. of Health’s report says there are 3,739,348 cumulative COVID-19 cases, more than double the number of new cases compared to the previous week, Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.

From Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 62,220. That’s an increase of 194 deaths from the report the prior week, less than one-third of the deaths recorded compared to the week before.

The positivity rate the past week was 5.4%, according to FDOH. Last week’s percentage was 2.6%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 20.3%, the weekly report shows .

DeSantis, Florida surgeon general discuss new monoclonal treatment for COVID-19 pre-exposure prevention

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the FDOH weekly data is 14,647,710 compared to the previous report of 14,540,602.

According to FDOH’s report, from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, an additional 107,108 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, a decrease in vaccinations compared to the number of those who received vaccinations the week before. In the previous week, 122,513 people were vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Week Of#Weather#Covid 19 Data#Fdoh#Fldoh#Omicron#The Florida Dept#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Children Missing Vaccines

Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, SVP and Interim Chief Medical and Health Officer with March of Dimes discusses the dangers of children missing their routine vaccinations with Bloom guest host Abigail Dougherty, RDN. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and […]
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFLA

Florida Attorney General warns residents about tracking text message scams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians not to trust text messages about package tracking, a common robotext scam. The text scams are a form of what’s called smishing, which the United States Postal Service defines as a “deceptive text message” that trick recipients into giving out personal or financial […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy