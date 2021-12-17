ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’re cordially invited to Betty White’s 100th birthday party

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Betty White is inviting her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday with her on the big screen. “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be available in 900 movie theaters nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022, according to Variety. The movie, distributed by Fathom Events,...

