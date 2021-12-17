PI 100: History of Winter

While it was a busy morning, with freezing rain across much of the west and north, our afternoon is now looking much drier and stable. In the far northeast across Maine, we could be adding up to 6 inches of snowfall totals by the end of Wednesday. For the rest of us, blustery conditions will settle in Wednesday night through Thursday, with clear skies along much of the south and radiational cooling that along with the wind will help our feels like temperatures drop into the teens in many spots across the north and west. We’ll see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated areas reaching up to 40 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO