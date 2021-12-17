ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

PI 100: History of Winter

By Scott Bremner
yourerie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll this year, we continue to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Presque Isle becoming a state park. In this week’s edition, we’ll tell you how a lot of the park’s history doesn’t come from warm days on the beach. The history of Presque Isle...

www.yourerie.com

cbs3duluth.com

Winter Weather Advisory for most towns Tuesday

A low pressure system from Montana has eyes for our Northland. Monday night, we’ll get a 40% chance for flurries to lead the system. That will bump up to a 90% chance for 2-4″ of snow Tuesday morning to about noon. The snow will likely make the roads slippery so the National Weather Service will put in effect a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the region through noon on Tuesday. After that, Wednesday will dry up. But, another low could warm things up enough for a rain and snow mix on Christmas Eve.
DULUTH, MN
q13fox.com

White Christmas and Arctic Plunge Possible

SEATTLE - Believe it or not -- Western Washington could be in for a white Christmas! We're also tracking a major plunge in temperatures starting on Monday. Highs may only lift to the mid to upper 20s. Prepare for the frigid weather and stay tuned as we track this complicated and interesting forecast.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: 1st Day Of Winter Brings Snow, Good Chance For White Christmas

MAIN HEADLINES – Winter solstice arrived 9:59 a.m. – Snow fell across central and northeastern Minnesota – Significant snow totals reported on the North Shore – Cold night ahead – Warming into Wednesday and Thursday – Light mix expected Friday and late snow Sunday Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow showers moved through northeastern Minnesota and the metro area Tuesday morning as the state welcomed the official start of winter. Areas north of Interstate 94 in central Minnesota saw between 2 and 5 inches of snow, while the Twin Cities metro saw little more than a fresh dusting....
MINNESOTA STATE
yourerie

PI 100: Christmas lights at Presque Isle State Park

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere we go. That’s even true on Presque Isle where a 13-mile car trip is getting kids of all ages in the holiday spirit. The lights at Presque Isle State Park are serving two purposes, getting visitors in the holiday frame of mind and reminding those visiting the park that it is a beautiful time of year. With holiday displays dotting the 13 mile route backed by the bright lights of the city, the result is breathtaking.
ERIE, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Today in history: Pre-winter blizzard dumps 21 inches on NYC, 61 years ago

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Dec. 12, 1960, a blizzard dumped a near-record 21 inches of snow on Staten Island. The storm was accompanied by strong winds, gusting to over 90 mph, and a dangerously cold air mass left in its wake. Snowdrifts reached 10 ft. in height, and abandoned vehicles rendered many roadways impassable. Some communities effectively isolated reported The Index-Journal on Dec. 13, 1960.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, ‘Unusual’ And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota. But it was just a small part of an extreme weather week nationwide. The chaos began just over a week ago, on the evening of Dec. 10 into the early hours the next morning, when a powerful storm that brought Minnesotans snow spun up 59 tornadoes, mainly across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. Several tornadoes traveled over 120 miles through multiple states, with winds estimated to be between 160 and 190 mph. In Minnesota, up to 21 inches of snow fell...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Dozens Celebrate The Winter Solstice By Watching The Sunrise At Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens gathered at Red Rocks at sunrise Tuesday to celebrate the Winter Solstice. They played drums as the sun rose over the natural amphitheater. (credit: CBS) Not only is it the first day of Winter, it’s also the shortest day of the year. (credit: CBS) Tuesday’s sunrise was also extra special for some of Colorado’s Iranian community who showed up to celebrate Yalda, an ancient Persian holiday marking the end of long nights and welcoming brighter days ahead. (credit: CBS)
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun. When you’re shopping for men’s snow boots, it seems that you must sacrifice warmth for waterproofing, or vice versa. Not anymore. We’ve done a ton of research and found quality snow boots, the best snow boots for men as a matter of fact, that will...
APPAREL
SPY

9 Shred-Ready Winter Ski Jackets for Long Days on the Slopes

Skiing presents a somewhat tricky set of circumstances. Sure, you need to keep warm and dry as the temperatures plummet and snow flurries fall, but you also need winter gear that’s breathable and motion-friendly as you start to break a sweat during long intense laps down the mountain. It makes sense, then, that the best ski jackets offer a technically marvelous and consequently pricy blend of both qualities. Some of the best ski jacket brands — like Arc’teryx and Helly Hansen, to name a few — utilize both waterproofing and layering tactics in their jackets to keep snow out and...
APPAREL
yourerie

Wild Stuff: The season of giving at the Erie Zoo

Watch: Omicron covid variant now in Erie County; free drive-thru covid testing taking place Wednesday. PACA is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local. Gov. Wolf and First Lady Wolf issue Holiday Greetings. Are families changing holiday plans due to COVID-19? Man faces charges after child shows up to...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

‘White Christmas’ will be just a dream this year

Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The weather has been simply too warm to keep any snow around for any length of time so far this year. Erie has only recorded 5.9 inches as of December 22nd. The chance of seeing a white Christmas this year is very low. Mild air...
ERIE, PA
KTVZ

Lots of Snow For Christmas Weekend!

Today will be a fair day on the slopes, but snow showers will start later in the day. Wind driven snow is expected tonight and those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days. Mt. Bachelor is anticipating 24-48" of snow by Christmas morning with more snow arriving daily through the weekend. Mountain driving conditions are fine now, but holiday travelers should be aware that severe weather will be affecting all mountain roads this week.
BEND, OR
nbcboston.com

Is Snow in the Forecast for Christmas?

While it was a busy morning, with freezing rain across much of the west and north, our afternoon is now looking much drier and stable. In the far northeast across Maine, we could be adding up to 6 inches of snowfall totals by the end of Wednesday. For the rest of us, blustery conditions will settle in Wednesday night through Thursday, with clear skies along much of the south and radiational cooling that along with the wind will help our feels like temperatures drop into the teens in many spots across the north and west. We’ll see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated areas reaching up to 40 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wind Chills In The 10s and 20s Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winds will slowly diminish tonight, however, temperatures will be cold enough that even a slight wind will make it feel MUCH colder. Expect wind chills to fall into the 10s and 20s across central Maryland overnight. That means that the chill will be very noticeable for kiddos at the bus stop in the morning and full winter gear is needed. Other than that, the weather tomorrow is pretty ideal for local holiday travel. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a clipper system passes to our north. A stray flurry is possible tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, but for now,...
MARYLAND STATE

