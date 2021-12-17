ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status 2021, Check How to Find Allotment Online & Offline

By Chronicle Reporter
 5 days ago

HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Date and Status: HP Adhesives IPO allotment is to be available on the BigShare website. Please check the IPO allotment status on the BigShare registrar as on the allotment date. HP Adhesives IPO Allotment is to be finalized on December 22, 2021 but it might...

dailyhodl.com

Large Ethereum Holders Are Actively Accumulating Three Crypto Exchange Tokens

Fresh data shows the world’s biggest Ethereum whales are stocking up on several altcoins that power crypto exchanges. The latest numbers from WhaleStats reveal the 1,000 wealthiest non-exchange Ethereum addresses are invested heavily in FTT, the native token of the FTX cryptocurrency marketplace. FTT currently accounts for 7.24% of all holdings at a value of over $1.6 billion.
Reuters

AMD amends agreement with GlobalFoundries to buy $2.1 bln worth wafers

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) has amended its agreement with GlobalFoundries to acquire about $2.1 billion of wafers from the company from 2022 through 2025, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. Earlier, AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
MarketWatch

Bank of the West's $16.3 billion price tag larger than expected, analyst says

Jefferies analyst Flora Bocahut said Monday that BNP Paribas's $16.3 billion sale of its Bank of the West unit to BMO came at a higher price than expected. Reports of a pending sale of the business surfaced last month. The deal, which was announced early Monday, will unlock "significant hidden value," Bocahut said. BNP is expected to investment in technology, innovative business models and bolt-on acquisitions in value-added businesses, she said. The selling price is about $2 billion higher than most expected, but BNP's expected stock buyback of about $4 billion is lower than expected, as she noted the bank plans to invest more in long-term growth instead of the payment. For BMO, the acquisition of 514 branches and 875 ATMs. For BMO, the deal marks the biggest acquisition ever by a Canadian bank, according to Bloomberg.
gamepur.com

Is Warframe Down? How to check Warframe’s server status

The age-old question when players can’t connect is if the issue is on their side or the developers. Unfortunately, the Tenno are just as susceptible to Warframe server issues as any other game, so being able to decipher where the issue stems during a suspected outage should be every space ninja’s first step.
okcheartandsoul.com

HP Adhesives raises ₹57 crores from Anchor Investors ahead of IPO

Asia’s leading manufacturers of solvent cement HP Adhesives raised ₹57 crores from anchor investors on December 14, 2021 Tuesday before the IPO. The HP Adhesives IPO is to open on December 15, Wednesday. The company allotted a total of 20,68,700 equity shares to 3 Anchor investors at an upper price band of ₹274. The anchor investors list includes – Mutual Funds through a total of – schemes. The company is going to raise ₹126 crores. Check out the final list of HP Adhesives Anchor Investors given below:
