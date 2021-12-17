Woman arrested for breaking into Fort Myers gas station

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested for breaking into a Fort Myers gas station early Friday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Latoya Jones after the burglary at a Circle K on Metro Parkway at 12:56 a.m.

Deputies responded to the gas station and found the front glass door to the store completely shattered. A Lee County deputy who was first on scene found Jones crouched down rummaging through merchandise under the counter.

The deputy was able to detain her and place her on the ground, but she continued resisting as they tried restraining her, according to LCSO. She refused to stay on the ground, stood up, and started walking away.

Jones is also accused of giving deputies fake names, but they were able to identify her through a hospital bag found inside a backpack at the scene.

Lee County deputies said the victim told deputies that the fire extinguisher was found removed from between gas pumps. The victim said it was used to gain access to the store by throwing it through the window, according to Jones’ arrest report.

The victim estimated the cost of the damage would be about $2,500, LCSO officials said.

Joens was arrested for charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft of a fire extinguisher, criminal mischief $1,000 or more, resisting an officer without violence, and giving false ID to law enforcement.