Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California public health leaders are reinstituting a universal indoor mask requirement. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, announced the mandate on Monday. He cited statistics that show a significant increase in COVID-19 cases across the state since the Thanksgiving holiday. Breaking: Indoor #MaskMandate returns to California, statewide, from 12/15 to 1/15, says @CAPublicHealth & CHHS Secy Ghaly. #COVID case rate +47% in last 3 weeks due to both #Omicron & #DELTA Many CA counties already do, but now all must require masks in indoor public spaces. — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) December 13, 2021 The mandate means everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, is being directed to wear a mask indoors. Further, more requirements are also being put in place for people who are unvaccinated and trying to attend so-called mega-events like concerts and sporting events. People who are unvaccinated will now need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours or less before the event. Along with the surge in COVID-19 cases, the requirements come at the same time that the omicron variant has spiked fears of a new wave. The requirements will go into effect Dec. 15 and will stay in place until Jan. 15, 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO