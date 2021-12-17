ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing, CN

Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing

 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Olympic team’s airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about...

AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Beijing Games relying on charters, temporary flights

BEIJING (AP) — Already affected by the pandemic and a partial diplomatic boycott, the Beijing Winter Olympics face another challenge in finding flights for all of the athletes and officials. The director of the organizing committee’s Arrival and Departure Center says ensuring the smooth arrival of participants has “become everyone’s concern” because of a reduction in regular passenger flights due to COVID-19 restrictions. Zhang Liang says the committee and civilian aviation authorities have “established the principle that chartered and temporary flights will be the main means, supplemented by commercial flights.” Zhang said 17 domestic and foreign carriers have signed on to provide temporary flights, adding 15 inbound and 13 outbound flights per day.
WORLD
ESPN

USOPC, Delta reach deal on charter flight for athletes to Beijing

The U.S. Olympic team's airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about half the American athletes to the Winter Olympics. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said the federation had reached a deal with Delta Air Lines to bring between 80 and 100 Olympians straight to Beijing at the end of January.
Intel apologizes for asking suppliers to avoid Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — Intel Corp. has apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand attacked by state media over the region where authorities are accused of widespread abuses. The company, in a statement on its social media account, said the reference to Xinjiang in a letter sent to suppliers was aimed at complying with U.S. regulations. Washington has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang over complaints about mass detentions there of mostly Muslim minorities, forced abortions and other abuses. The Global Times, a newspaper published by the ruling party, called the Intel “arrogant and vicious.”
BUSINESS
Beijing, CN
