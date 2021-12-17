ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Jesuit football on the brink of second state title

By Kevin Lewis
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485gsU_0dQ2gn6S00

It's been a while since the Jesuit football program won its only state title.

"I know it’s been 53 years because I’m 53 years old," joked head coach Matt Thompson.

The last time the Tigers won it all was in 1968. This year's team says they acknowledge the pressure of being in a title game, but the key is not letting it weigh on them.

"We talk about not being afraid of greatness," Thompson said. "We’re great already because we got to this point. But now is it 'Do you want to be the best ever?'"

"We all know what’s at stake. Losing, we go home," added senior receiver Junior Vandeross. "I think this year we can get it done. We just have to come out and play our game, how we’ve been playing. "

The Tigers are 14-0 this season, and the players credit their success to the leadership of the senior class.

"I think our senior leadership has been huge," said senior linebacker A.J. Cottrill. "Everyone’s doing the right thing on and off the field. All the young guys are following in the seniors’ footsteps. I think that’s been really good for us."

Bob Piccirilli was a tight end on the 1968 championship team. He said winning a title is something teammates can carry for the rest of their lives.

"Winning the state championship’s a strong bond," Piccirilli, an assistant coach on Jesuit's JV staff, said while watching Wednesday's practice. "I told these guys a long time ago, ou’ll see each other twenty, thirty years from now at a reunion. And you know you won a state championship because you’re not going to shake hands. You’re going to hug."

Piccirilli and a handful of his '68 teammates are driving to Fort Lauderdale for the championship. He said the Jesuit football alumni think the 2021 team is setting the program up for future success.

"I think this is the start of winning a bunch of them," he said. "We just want to be part of them and be with them. Even though it was a long time ago, we’re glad it happened before we died, ha!"

Vandeross said he's getting text messages of support from past players who want to see the Tigers bring a title back to Tampa.

"Hearing all the alumni that played here, that lost in the state semis, or in the past. Just giving us guidance, and know that they’re with us during the game."

Jesuit and Pine Forest (Pensacola) kickoff Saturday night at 7 P.M. from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jesuit#American Football#Tigers#Jv
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
thespun.com

1 Team Reportedly Already Turned Down Gator Bowl

With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
NFL
AL.com

Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy