ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Car crimes in Atlanta on the rise again

By Morse Diggs
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - In two days at different locations, car thieves damaged more than 50 vehicles looking for items to steal. The most recent happened Thursday in the deck of a condo complex...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 4

bigtoydr
4d ago

All crimes are on the rise in Atlanta. Our politicians are too busy stuffing their pockets instead of paying attention to what's happening.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Atlanta#Car Windows#The Cars#Piedmont Hospital
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy