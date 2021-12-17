Car crimes in Atlanta on the rise again
ATLANTA - In two days at different locations, car thieves damaged more than 50 vehicles looking for items to steal. The most recent happened Thursday in the deck of a condo complex...www.fox5atlanta.com
ATLANTA - In two days at different locations, car thieves damaged more than 50 vehicles looking for items to steal. The most recent happened Thursday in the deck of a condo complex...www.fox5atlanta.com
All crimes are on the rise in Atlanta. Our politicians are too busy stuffing their pockets instead of paying attention to what's happening.
Comments / 4