High School

Second Lambert High student arrested for terroristic threats

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old was arrested and charged with making...

www.fox5atlanta.com

valleynewslive.com

Students arrested at Bagley High School

BAGLEY, MN (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the Clearwater Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests of two students. According to police, one of the students made a comment about taking the school resource officer’s gun. When school administration tried to address the comment, another student got involved and the situation escalated. Police say the students were combative and refused to cooperate, so they were handcuffed and removed from the school. The county attorney is reviewing the situation to determine if charges will be filed.
BAGLEY, MN
#Lambert High School
Chronicle

Student Arrested After Airdrop Threats at Washington High School Last Week

A 16-year-old male Sehome High School student was arrested Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, according to a Bellingham Police Department news release, during the investigation into threats made at school last week. The unnamed student was booked into the Whatcom County Juvenile Detention Facility for threats to bomb or injure property.
BELLINGHAM, WA
WALB 10

Juvenile arrested after terroristic threats towards Valdosta City Schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta 16-year-old has been arrested after making terroristic threats toward Valdosta City Schools, according to the police department. Police said on Dec. 13, around 10:38 p.m., someone called E911 to report that she had read a post on Instagram that involved threats towards Valdosta City Schools.
VALDOSTA, GA
High School
Education
Insider

A South Carolina teen was charged for threatening to 'shoot up' his high school amid student arrests over threats of violence on social media

A South Carolina teen was charged for "making a direct threat against students" at his school, authorities said. The unidentified teen is accused of threatening to "shoot up the school" online. The arrest comes amid fears ignited by rumors shared on social media of potential school violence. A South Carolina...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Suspect for Making Threats To Harm Students At San Benito High School

“HOLLISTER, CALIFORNIA – December 7, 2021– The Hollister Police Department received a report that a San Benito High School student made threats through social media to harm fellow students. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old student at his home prior to the start of school. No credible threat was revealed in the course of the investigation.
HOLLISTER, CA
rockwallheraldbanner.com

Rockwall Police Department investigating terroristic threat at high school

The Rockwall Police Department issued the following statement this afternoon concerning a reported terroristic threat incident targeting Rockwall High School:. On December 16, 2021 at approximately 11:30P.M, the Rockwall Police Department became aware of a possible threat to Rockwall High School by an unknown student. The threats involved texting of photos of simulated firearms/AirSoft guns and threats of shooting at school. Rockwall High School Resource Officers immediately began to investigate the threat in coordination with Rockwall Independent School District Staff.
ROCKWALL, TX
expressnews.com

NEISD middle school student facing terroristic threat charges, district says

A seventh-grader at North East ISD's Krueger Middle School is accused of posting threats on social media, the school district said Thursday. Aubrey Chancellor, a spokeswoman for NEISD, said the student is facing felony terroristic threat charges. The school's principal, Cynthia Rubio, told parents in an email Tuesday that several...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cleveland19.com

Goodwill employee arrested for making terroristic threats, inducing panic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Goodwill employee is now facing criminal charges for allegedly making threats towards Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio (GIGCECO). Giovanni Stanley, of Canton, is charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic. Stanley was taken into custody on Dec. 9. Canton...
CANTON, OH
pajaronian.com

PVUSD student arrested for threat of violence against school

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville police have arrested a Pajaro Valley Unified School District student who they say was threatening to commit a shooting at a school. Neither district officials nor police are providing any information about the suspect due to their age. Also unclear is which school was the subject of the threat.
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC12

Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A student at William & Mary is now facing charges after making a bomb threat on campus. Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a building. On Wednesday, several buildings were evacuated as a precaution. However, officials say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
fox5atlanta.com

14-year-old charged with making terroristic threats against Eastside High

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Newton County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old student made terroristic threats against students and staff at Eastside High School. According to the sheriff's office, the threats were made on Dec. 14. The suspect, a 14-year-old male, was charged with one count of disrupting public school and one count of terroristic threats and acts, both felonies.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Community Policy