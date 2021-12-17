Second Lambert High student arrested for terroristic threats

BAGLEY, MN (Valley News Live) - On Thursday, the Clearwater Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrests of two students. According to police, one of the students made a comment about taking the school resource officer’s gun. When school administration tried to address the comment, another student got involved and the situation escalated. Police say the students were combative and refused to cooperate, so they were handcuffed and removed from the school. The county attorney is reviewing the situation to determine if charges will be filed.

BAGLEY, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO