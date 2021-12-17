ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Logs another limited practice

Jackson (back) is questionable for Sunday against the Bengals, Ryan O'Halloran...

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Broncos' Javonte Williams: Limited session Wednesday

Williams (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. In this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Williams played through a knee issue that had him listed as questionable heading into the contest. With that in mind, there's a solid chance his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the duo won't be available for this weekend's game against the Raiders.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Set to sit out practice

Gordon (thumb/hip) won't practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. Gordon was limited at practice last week before suiting up for Sunday's loss to the Bengals en route to logging 31 snaps and 15 carries while Javonte Williams also recorded 15 carries and saw action on 44 snaps. With no reported setbacks, there's a solid chance that Gordon's Wednesday 'DNP' will be maintenance related. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would support that notion.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Mississippi State WR released by Dallas Cowboys

Osirus Mitchell will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of the former Mississippi State wide receiver on Monday. Mitchell is in his first professional season after playing at Mississippi State from 2016-20. He redshirted in 2016 and then played 36 games over the next 4 years, recording 107 receptions for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Mitchell’s scoring high came in 2019 (6 touchdowns) but he logged his most catches (47) and receiving yards (505) in 2020 under Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
