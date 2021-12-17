Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Logs another limited practice

Williams (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports. In this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Williams played through a knee issue that had him listed as questionable heading into the contest. With that in mind, there's a solid chance his Wednesday limitations were maintenance-related. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the duo won't be available for this weekend's game against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO