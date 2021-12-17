ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Kenny Young: May miss Sunday

 5 days ago

Young (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday against the Bengals, Ryan O'Halloran of The...

CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
Kenny Young
#Broncos#Concussion#Bengals#Lions#American Football#The Denver Post
CBS Sports

Broncos' Brandon McManus: Misses field goal

McManus missed one of two field-goal attempts but made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Bengals. McManus converted from a season-long 54 yards prior to sending his next field-goal attempt, a 51-yarder, wide right just before halftime. Counting Sunday's performance, McManus has now scored four points or fewer in three of his last four games, restricting him to 91 points on the campaign.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Sports
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Josh Allen: ‘Vaccinated or not,’ Bills WR Cole Beasley, who has Covid, would be out vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen called Cole Beasley one of the team’s best players on Wednesday just one day after he tested positive for Covid-19. Beasley is forced to miss Sunday’s critical AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots because he’s unvaccinated and therefore must quarantine for 10 days. Beasley has received some criticism for his decision, but posted on Instagram that he won’t be sitting out Sunday because of Covid. It’s the rules in place that are keeping him from playing.
NFL

