ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Robin Lopez: Starting vs. Heat

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lopez will start Friday's matchup against the Heat. With Mo Bamba...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
orlandopinstripedpost.com

Magic 104, Hawks 98: Robin Lopez and the Lakeland call-ups power the Magic to victory

In a game defined more by those sidelined than those on the court, the Lakeland Orlando Magic were ultimately able to get the deep roster contributions they needed in a disjointed affair. They held on after building a big lead, claiming their first consecutive victories of the season in beating the Hawks 104-98.
NBA
NBA

Magic Roll Past Hawks Behind Robin Lopez’s Playmaking, Lakeland’s Big Four

Considering many of their normal rotation players were unavailable, either because of positive COVID tests or injuries, both the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks had to figure things out on the fly during Wednesday’s contest. Just as he did Saturday in Brooklyn, Robin Lopez used his vast NBA experience to keep the Magic organized and poised in their 104-98 victory.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Brown and Williams lead Boston and Lopez paces Magic on Wednesday!

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Not that any NBA Wednesday is ever ordinary,...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lopez
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Magic
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy