Magic's Gary Harris: Starting at point guard

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Lakers need a spark to their rather poor start to the season, and everyone is looking to the soon-to-be 37-year-old LeBron James to make the difference. He is in his 19th year as an NBA player, but the organization is still heavily reliant on him to have a successful 2021-22 campaign.
The Chicago Bulls had two games postponed last week due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak. At one point, the Bulls had 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which finally prompted the postponements. Last month, Nikola Vucevic also missed time with COVID. One Bull who hasn’t yet...
It took some time, but Lonzo Ball is starting to come good on the high potential he had before coming into the NBA. After a few years of struggling in the NBA, mostly while playing for the Lakers, Lonzo has come into his own, especially this season after joining the Chicago Bulls. And Lonzo could be on the verge of making history this year.
With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green share a strong relationship on and off the court. On the court, Draymond is always looking for ways to set Stephen Curry up for his shots. In fact, Draymond is the player with the most assists when it comes to Stephen Curry's three-pointers across his career.
The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
Comments / 0