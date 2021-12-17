Josh Gray: Leads team in scoring

Kmet caught six passes for 71 yards in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday. Kmet led the Bears in targets and he frequently had plenty of room to operate in the middle of the field, helping him post a solid yardage total. He was also open for a potential touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, but Justin Fields threw the ball behind where it needed to be, and the ball was knocked away. Although he hasn't scored all year, he's posted at least 41 yards in three of his last four games, and he'll be a potential fantasy starter for the duration of the fantasy playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO