A team of astronomers have discovered at least 70 ‘rogue’ planets in our galaxy – the largest collection ever found to date.While conventional planets, like those in our Solar System, orbit a star, rogue planets roam freely without travelling around a nearby star.“We did not know how many to expect and are excited to have found so many,” said Núria Miret-Roig, an astronomer at the Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Bordeaux.­It would usually be impossible to detect rogue planets because, far from a star’s light, they are hard to spot. However, one key fact of their existence made them visible: in the millions...

ASTRONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO