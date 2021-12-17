Maryland commission expands offshore wind development

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is gathering public comment on its environmental review of wind leasing options off the coast of the Carolinas. In August, BOEM began preparing a supplemental environmental assessment to consider additional wind leasing sites, specifically a lease sale for the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, located in the Carolina Long Bay area. On Wednesday, BOEM posted a draft of the supplemental EA to its website for review and comment. It includes new information that was not available when BOEM originally published an environmental assessment in 2015. The area proposed for the lease sale consists of almost 128,000 acres and has the potential to power more than 500,000 homes. Two virtual public meetings will be held Dec.14th at 1:00 p.m. and Dec.15 at 5:00 p.m. Public comments on the environmental assessment can be submitted through January 7th.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 15 DAYS AGO