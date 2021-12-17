ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland commission expands offshore wind development

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland's Public Service Commission on Friday awarded offshore wind renewable energy credits to two developers who have proposed two projects off of the state's coast. The decision will support plans by US Wind, Inc....

www.middletownpress.com

RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Massachusetts doubles offshore wind commitment

Massachusetts awarded bids to two offshore wind projects, which are expected to generate a combined 1600 MW of electricity. The projects include a 1200 MW proposal from Vineyard Wind and a 400 MW proposal from Mayflower Wind. That brings the total offshore wind capacity purchased by the state to 3200 MW, or enough to power 1.6 million homes, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Business

Mass. selects Avangrid for new offshore wind project

Orange-based energy services firm Avangrid, the parent company of United Illuminating Co., has been picked to build a new offshore wind project for Massachusetts. In a statement, the utility said Massachusetts officials selected their proposal for a 1,232 megawatt turbine farm — the largest proposed in New England to date — as part of the state’s competitive wind energy procurement process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
njbmagazine.com

Agreement Will Expand Job Training for Offshore Wind Component Manufacturing

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the Gloucester County Institute of Technology (GCIT) announced plans to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the expansion of the GCIT’s welding and painting programs. Through the MOU, the NJEDA will provide up to $75,000 for programs that prepare students and workers for jobs in heavy steel offshore wind component manufacturing. Supported by funding from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), this MOU is aligned with the creation of the Wind Institute which will accelerate offshore wind workforce development and innovation in New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thecentersquare.com

Offshore wind projects move into contract negotiation stage

(The Center Square) – A pair of offshore wind projects will be moving forward in the contract negotiation process, Gov. Charlie Baker said. Mayflower Wind and Vineyard Wind will provide 1,600 megawatts of clean and affordable energy to Massachusetts ratepayers, the governor claimed in a news release. The projects join two previously approved projects. If approved, the state’s offshore wind production would rise to 3,200 megawatts, enough to power 1.6 million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBUR

State doubles offshore wind in power pipeline

The amount of offshore wind power in the Massachusetts pipeline is poised to roughly double with the selection Friday of projects from both Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind to cumulatively generate 1,600 megawatts of cleaner power for the Bay State by the end of this decade. A group of utility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Jones Act skirmishes coming in offshore wind

As the Biden administration pushes on with its drive toward 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy potential by 2030, so are U.S. offshore operators pressing their demands for strict enforcement of the nation’s maritime laws. Sessions discussing offshore wind attracted big audiences at the International WorkBoat Show in December....
CONGRESS & COURTS
wshu.org

Lamont announces a windfall for Connecticut offshore wind

Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut has been awarded a half a million dollars to continue planning to strengthen the offshore wind industry. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Other states across the country are competing for federal dollars. A coalition...
CONNECTICUT STATE
stamfordplus.com

Governor Lamont announces Connecticut offshore wind proposal awarded $500,000 in round one funding from U.S. Economic Development Administration

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that a multi-faceted proposal to strengthen Connecticut’s offshore wind industry has been awarded $500,000 in round one planning funds from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Offshore wind project earns first round of federal funding awards

(The Center Square) – Connecticut's offshore wind energy sector just received a boost. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a news release the state has received $500,000 in planning funds from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The challenge is issued through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mariano sees offshore wind as top priority

HOUSE SPEAKER Ron Mariano recently announced that he planned to seek a second two-year term as speaker in January 2023. But Mariano, 75, made clear in an interview on The Codcast that he has no intention of rivaling the tenure of his predecessor, Robert DeLeo, who held the role for a record-setting 12 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oibgov.com

BOEM Seeking Public Comment - Offshore Wind Leasing

BOEM Requests Public Comment on its Environmental Review of Wind Leasing Options Offshore the Carolinas. In August 2021, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced it would be updating its environmental review of proposed wind leasing options offshore the Carolinas. Today, BOEM is posting a draft of its supplemental environmental assessment (SEA) on its website for public review and comment.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
nationalfisherman.com

New England council calls for offshore wind mitigation fund

The New England Fishery Management Council updated its offshore wind energy policy, endorsing calls for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to establish “a compensatory mitigation fund for damages that occur to the marine environment and fish habitat,” and losses to fishing vessels as turbine arrays are built.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
publicradioeast.org

BOEM seeking input on environmental review of NC offshore wind leasing options

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is gathering public comment on its environmental review of wind leasing options off the coast of the Carolinas. In August, BOEM began preparing a supplemental environmental assessment to consider additional wind leasing sites, specifically a lease sale for the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, located in the Carolina Long Bay area. On Wednesday, BOEM posted a draft of the supplemental EA to its website for review and comment. It includes new information that was not available when BOEM originally published an environmental assessment in 2015. The area proposed for the lease sale consists of almost 128,000 acres and has the potential to power more than 500,000 homes. Two virtual public meetings will be held Dec.14th at 1:00 p.m. and Dec.15 at 5:00 p.m. Public comments on the environmental assessment can be submitted through January 7th.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

