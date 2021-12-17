'Only in New York': Loose cow captured after chase through Flushing Meadows park

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A cow that led New York City police and park rangers on a chase through a Queens park Friday afternoon has been captured.

Authorities said Urban Park Rangers discovered the bovine, who they called Stella, traveling through Flushing Meadows Corona Park and sprung into action.

NYPD officials said officers from the 110th Precinct and Special Ops were also called in to help wrangle the loose cow, who “had run away from an area business.”

Once Stella was captured, officials arraigned for her to be transferred into the care of Skylands Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey.

“We’re happy to report that after a MOOving goodbye, and the assistance of the [New York City Animal Car Centers], NYPD Mounted, and [Emergency Service Unit], our friend is headed to a sanctuary,” police wrote on Twitter.

Sanctuary officials confirmed Stella is a young Hereford cow but did not provide an age.

Just happened… This beautiful young Hereford kid escaped a slaughterhouse in Queens. Cornered by New York’s finest,... Posted by Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue on Friday, December 17, 2021

Founder and president of Skyland Sanctuary Mike Stura told 1010 WINS she will now be allowed to live the rest of her life in peace with other animals who have been rescued over the years.

“They’ll never worry about being killed or eaten or made into a pair of boots – nothing,” he said. “They're just allowed to be who they are.”

The sanctuary most recently made headlines in September when it helped rescued Barney, the runaway bull on Long Island who eluded capture for more than two months.