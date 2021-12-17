WNC Online Social Justice Advocacy Guide

Graduating Samford University law, politics and society major Libby Rau attended a private Christian high school, and made her first college choice specifically to explore beyond that community. “You could not have paid me to come to Samford as a senior,” she laughs now. “I wanted something bigger.” She found something bigger at a state university in her native North Carolina, and found friends who were unlike her in many ways but who shared her growing interest in issues of social justice. “I came to see the value in diversity, and really made an effort to surround myself with people who are different from me,” Rau said. There was something missing from that experience, though.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO