Mental impact school threats can have on students

Dewey Cornell, an education professor at the University of Virginia, says the Michigan case should have been handled by a threat assessment team. A Virginia public school student suggested he might carry out an ethnic cleansing at his school. Officials were alarmed, but they weren’t sure whether he was serious. They convened a team to assess the threat and notified the police, who found an unsecured loaded semiautomatic pistol in a search of his home.

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO