Mental impact school threats can have on students

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Another threat directed toward Preble High School in Green Bay has led to a 14-year-old boy being in custody, with charges of terroristic threats being referred to the Brown County District Attorney's office. Green Bay Police Lt. Clinton Beghun is unsure why threats against schools continue,...
A new statewide project aims to address mental health needs and well-being of students in Utah Schools. It’s called the Utah School Mental Health Collaborative, and it's already making a big difference. University of Utah Professor Dr. Aaron Fischer says, “We’re saying where are the schools at, where are...
You always hear kids have no filter. Add to that missing out on regular social interaction for almost two years, and the things children and teens say on social media can erupt into real world consequences.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia lawmaker is calling on elected leaders to do something to better support students who may be battling mental health challenges. This comes after a rise in school threats across central Virginia, prompting some districts to cancel in-person classes and others to hold emergency meetings to figure out how to handle the problem.
TOPEKA — A rise in youth suicide rates, accompanied by increased reports of anxiety and depression among school-age children, has a Kansas panel focused on pandemic safety in the classroom concerned as the pandemic drags on. Kelli Netson, a neuropsychologist, kicked off a panel discussion on pandemic-related mental health...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Parents in Orange County got yet another phone call, after another school threat - this time at Glenridge Middle School. “This is principal Daniel Kempinger calling to let you know that I have been made aware of reports of a possible threat against our school,” the ConnectOrange call said Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will have an increased presence of law enforcement on campus.”
Maryland has seen a noticeable increase in school related violence this year. According to the Maryland Center for School Safety Tip Line, the state has seen a 167% increase in tips over the past year -- that's on top of a 46% rise in 2019. Most of the tips relate to bullying, assault and even COVID-19.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts locally and nationwide are grappling with threats of violence. Recently threats spread across social media in reference to multiple Brazos County schools. After investigations, both the Bryan Independent School District and Bryan Police Department say the threats are hoaxes. Bryan PD says similar hoaxes...
QUINCY - Quincy police are providing extra patrols this week in and around schools after a 14-year-old middle school student made threats online. Quincy police were notified of the potential threats on Wednesday directed at Quincy Middle School and students. Some of the threats came through social media accounts. “The...
Dewey Cornell, an education professor at the University of Virginia, says the Michigan case should have been handled by a threat assessment team. A Virginia public school student suggested he might carry out an ethnic cleansing at his school. Officials were alarmed, but they weren’t sure whether he was serious. They convened a team to assess the threat and notified the police, who found an unsecured loaded semiautomatic pistol in a search of his home.
A student at Maury County's Culleoka Unit School was removed from class by local authorities after making threats in the school on Wednesday. Parents received a message from the district at 3:47 p.m. that afternoon, stating that Maury County Public Schools' leadership was made aware of the threat and contacted the sheriff's office.
SAN ANTONIO - Students and teachers are feeling the effects of nearly two years of trying to learn and instruct during a pandemic. It's led to enrollment declines in virtually every area district, along with severe disconnection problems and even mental concerns for kids who are in school. "We’re just...
CHICAGO - At a Far South Side elementary school, three recent alums had already died when another student was fatally shot earlier this year, followed by his mom a couple days later. A South Side high school was processing the shooting death of a student, with kids releasing balloons into...
HOLMEN Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – Mayo Clinic Health System is showing its support for area schools through its “season of gratitude” program. A total of 50-thousand dollars is being shared among eight school districts. The school district of Holmen is receiving 45 hundred dollars to address students’ mental...
Newport Independent Schools launched a new mental health service program designed to assist students and their parents. The Parent Empowerment Program provides support to parents of students who receive counseling and therapy services through the school district. It aims to offer parents opportunities for them to meet and work directly with the therapist that supports their child.
OSHKOSH, Wis, (WFRV) – As a way to give students, teachers and staff a break, the Oshkosh Area Board of Education has voted to give everyone in the district two mental health days. In a unanimous vote on December 15, there will be two days in the 2021-2022 school...
STOUGHTON, Wis. — A middle school student with the Stoughton School District was sent home Tuesday after administrators were notified of a potential threat directed at the school. District spokesperson Molly Shea shared a statement saying the district immediately involved local police with their investigation. “The student has been...
State health and educational leaders, as well as authorities, are working to support the mental health and well-being of students, families, and school personnel affected by the tragic shooting at Oxford High School. Sheriff: 4 dead, multiple injured, suspect charged following shooting at Oxford High School. “MDHHS is committed to...
