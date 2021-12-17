SC man arrested for DUI after crashing into Berkeley County EMS

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An ambulance in Berkeley County was seriously damaged after being struck by an intoxicated driver Thursday evening.

The crash happened on College Park Road and Edgebrook Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the Berkeley County EMS unit was turning onto College Park Road from Edgebrook Drive when a 2006 Ford pickup collided with the emergency vehicle.

The driver of the Ford pickup, identified as 37-year-old Pedro Jose Perez Lopez, was injured in the crash. He was arrested and charged with DUI, first offense.

He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

It’s unclear if the ambulance was transporting anyone at the time of the crash.

