Detroit mother charged after two-year-old son gets ahold of unsecured gun and shoots himself

(WWJ) A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with her toddler son grabbing an unsecured gun and shooting himself with it.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Armonie Mack, 25, with one count of second-degree child abuse.

Prosecutors said the child, 2, picked up the unsecured gun and shot himself in the leg on December 15 around 8:30 p.m., at a home on Liberal Street, in the area of Hayes and Seven Mile.

Mack is being held on $15,000 bond.

The child was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and was “doing fine,” at last check, according to police.

“I simply do not understand why this is tough or controversial,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “I have been beating this drum that children should not have access to guns for over five years now. I have talked about this incessantly. Gun owners have a duty to safely store their weapons when children are around. They need to make sure that there is absolutely no way that children can get access. Full stop.”

Detroit Police and other police departments offer gun locks for free.