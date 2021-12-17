ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Garlin leaves ‘The Goldbergs’ after misconduct allegations

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Actor Jeff Garlin is departing his role on the hit sitcom “The Goldbergs” following multiple misconduct allegations and an HR investigation regarding his behavior on the set.

Garlin has starred as Murray Goldberg since the series premiered in 2013. On Wednesday, however, it was announced to the show’s cast and crew that Garlin and Sony Pictures Television had come to a mutual decision that he would be leaving the show immediately, per The Hollywood Reporter .

His departure follows multiple complaints from crew members who say Garlin was “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive on set.”

In a Vanity Fair article published earlier this month, the Chicago-born comedian dismissed the accusations, saying he was just being silly as part of his schtick as a comedian. However, despite meetings with HR, nothing reportedly changed.

Garlin had one more day of shooting left on the current season, according to the outlet.

‘General Hospital’ actor Steve Burton fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

With the death of actor George Segal, another primary character on the show, and now Garlin’s departure, it’s unclear how or if “The Goldbergs” would return for a tenth season. The show is one of ABC’s highest-rated comedies.

It is unknown if Garlin’s departure from “The Goldbergs” will affect his role as an actor or executive producer on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

