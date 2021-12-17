ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Pfizer expects vaccine for kids under 5 in ‘first half’ of next year

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GRtc_0dQ2c5gh00

( The Hill ) — Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they expect to submit an application for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children under five years old in the “first half of 2022” as they test a third dose for the age group.

Pfizer said it is studying a third small dose of its vaccine for children under 5, given that the testing so far showed that the immune response with two small doses was not as high as desired in children 2 to 4 years old.

The company added that no safety concerns have been identified so far.

Children under 5 are currently the only age group where vaccines are not available, and many families eagerly await their introduction. That moment, however, might not come until sometime toward the middle of next year.

“The decision to evaluate a third dose of 3 µg for children 6 months to under 5 years of age reflects the companies’ commitment to carefully select the right dose to maximize the risk-benefit profile,” Pfizer and BioNTech said. “If the three-dose study is successful, Pfizer and BioNTech expect to submit data to regulators to support an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children 6 months to under 5 years of age in the first half of 2022.”

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said last month that he had hoped the vaccine for children under 5 would be available “likely the beginning of next year in 2022, in the first quarter of 2022,” though he noted the timeline depended on results of the clinical trial.

Pfizer also said Friday it is testing a third dose in children 5 to 12 and 12 to 17, as experts urge adults to get a booster shot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Business
Knoxville, TN
Health
Knoxville, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
WATE

COVID cases surge across US, prompting new concerns ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is rising ahead of the holidays, prompting new concerns about hospital capacity and the economy. Meanwhile, an appeals court has reinstated President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees won’t […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Cdc#Omicron#Eua#White House#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
WATE

WATE

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy