'Incredibly egregious': Ex-husband charged with Shirley Owen's death, burning Franklin home

WRENTHAM — An East Bridgewater man forced his way into his ex-wife’s Franklin home on Friday and beat her to death before setting the house on fire, a prosecutor said during the suspect's arraignment later in the day at Wrentham District Court.

Judge Scott Peterson ordered Brendon Owen, 47, held without bail at the arraignment.

Prosecutor Anne Yas said the request for no bail was due to the “incredibly egregious” facts of the slaying of Shirley Owen, 49, in her home at 11 Grace Lane.

“This was the calculated killing of his ex-wife and the kidnapping and beating of his 74-year-old ex-mother-in-law,” Yas said.

According to Yas, at 7:15 a.m., the mother-in-law saw Brendon Owen walking up a staircase in the home armed with a lead pipe and a hammer. He yelled a slur at the older woman, blaming her for “trying to take his kids” from him, Yas said.

Owen allegedly forced his former mother-in-law into a room and ordered her to lay on the floor. When she was unable to do so due to a physical restriction, Yas said the man struck the older woman in the head with the lead pipe and smashed her phone. He then alegedly forced her into the bathroom, where he bound and gagged her with duct tape.

The woman was able to break free and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

“As she ran from the home, she heard her daughter screaming,” Yas said.

Police arrived at the home moments later and were confronted by locked doors. They could see Owen inside, holding what appeared to be a bottle of lighter fluid with the couch burning, Yas said. But when police banged on the door and ordered Owen to open it, he responded by spraying it with lighter fluid and attempted to light it on fire, Yas said.

Police kicked the door down but Owen ran through the garage, according to the prosecutor. Once police caught up with him, they had to use a Taser to subdue him, Yas said.

Yas said police found Shirley Owen face-down in a small area between the garage and the home. They dragged her onto the driveway to try to provide medical assistance, but it was too late, Yas said.

“She had suffered obvious blunt force trauma to the back of her head,” the prosecutor said.

Yas said Brendon Owen had a plan when he went to the home. He was dressed all in black and had a “checklist” of things he wanted to do. In his car, police found garbage bags and lime, she said.

Brendon Owen had a history of verbally abusing his ex-wife. The pair divorced five years ago but he had violated a restraining order numerous times, Yas said.

Owen is charged with murder, home invasion, arson, kidnapping, and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His lawyer, Neil Madden, argued for $100,000 bail and a GPS. He said his client has never been charged with any violent crime and that the restraining order violations are due to his children contacting him.

“He has no criminal record at all,” Madden said.

He also said his client has many medical issues and suffered a grand mal seizure — also known as a generalized tonic-clonic seizure, and caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain — several years ago. He lives with his mother and is not a flight risk, Madden argued.

But citing the seriousness of the charge, Peterson ordered Owen held without bail. He is due back in court on Jan. 19 for a probable cause hearing.

Police Chief Thomas Lynch said there had been ongoing issues with the Owen family and there was an open restraining order.

“There’s a history,” he said. “For the past seven years, we’ve been there off and on, not as much as the past couple of years.”

The former couple's two children were not home on Friday morning. Authorities said they are safe.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey credited the officers who responded for acting quickly in a tough situation to make the arrest.

“The young officers deserve credit,” he said. “They responded to a difficult situation and handled it well.”

