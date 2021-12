An elderly man has been arrested because he allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl in San Francisco 43 years ago. Authorities voiced fear that there may be more victims. Mark Stanley Personette, 76, remains at the jail in Jefferson County, Colorado, as a fugitive of justice, online records show. Marissa Rolf Harvey, 15, was visiting San Fran from New York City when she was found dead in Sutro Heights Park on March 28, 1978, according to KTVU.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO