Wooden and Harsin discuss Nix leaving program

By Nubyjas Wilborn
 5 days ago
In the SEC, life moves on quickly, evidenced by Bo Nix and Auburn’s reactions to Nix leaving the program as a graduate transfer. Nix is involved in conversations with several schools. The Tigers are preparing for a bowl game against No. 21 Houston. Bryan Harsin addressed the departure...

Auburn defeats Murray State 71-58

Tevin Brown’s best efforts couldn’t keep Auburn from winning its 10th game in a row. Brown led all scorers 22 points. Auburn won Tuesday’s game at Auburn Arena 71-58 despite Brown’s performance, partly because while Brown shot 8-15, the rest of the Racers were 11-45 during the Tigers’ last game before the holiday break and the start of SEC play.
Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Rutgers will replace Texas A&M in the Dec. 31 Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest, school officials announced Thursday. Texas A&M was forced to bow out of the game after a combination of positive COVID cases, opt-outs and injuries left the team without enough scholarship players to participate. The Aggies reportedly had only 38 players available for the game, including just 13 on defense.
Carolina to use quarterbacks Cam Newton, Sam Darnold on Sunday

Carolina will play the quarterback that started its first nine games this season and the quarterback that started its past four when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, coach Matt Rhule said. In the offseason, Carolina traded three draft picks to the New York Jets to obtain...
Bucky Ball steals the show, serves notice that Samford is on the rise

Bob McKillop, legendary coach of the giant-killing Davidson basketball team, slid a humble brag into his post-game words after his team’s 79-78 upset of No.10 Alabama. While mentioning how much respect he had for Alabama coach Nate Oats because they both came up through the high school ranks, McKillop dropped in that he went straight from coaching high school to Division I-A. Even the great Nate Oats didn’t do that.
UAB stumbles early; routs Mississippi Valley State

A rough start was only a setback as the UAB basketball team shifted into extra gear to earn a home rout heading into the holiday break. The Blazers had six players in double figures as they cruised to a 100-58 victory over Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.
Alabama football legends deliver gifts of wisdom at Christmas

They came from all over the country to honor the men who transformed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, the integration of Alabama’s varsity football team in 1971 advanced athletics in Alabama and throughout the SEC and, in combination with coach Paul Bryant switching to the wishbone offense that same season, helped build a new dynasty for the Crimson Tide. Last Saturday at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, the first 27 men to integrate the Alabama football team were celebrated with a black-tie event called the “Night of Legends.” There were over 500 guests, and it felt like a big family reunion and one of the largest collections of football royalty the state has ever seen all at the same time.
Saks’ Tremon Smith wins NFL weekly award

Cornerback Tremon Smith ended a Houston Texans’ touchdown drought and earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award for Week 15 of the NFL’s 2021 season. After a Jacksonville Jaguars field goal had reduced the Texans’ lead to 7-3 on Sunday, the former Saks High School All-State quarterback returned the kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the first quarter of the Texans’ 30-16 victory.
Pro Bowl rosters include 5 with Alabama football roots

Five players with Alabama football roots have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. The NFL announced on Wednesday night the rosters for its annual all-star game. Players from Alabama high schools and colleges selected for this season’s game included Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (West Alabama) and Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (Alabama) for the AFC all-stars and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (Alabama), Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (Alabama) and Atlanta Falcons long snapper Josh Harris (Auburn) for the NFC all-stars.
Alabama in the Pro Bowl: 46 all-star players

With three former Alabama players selected to this season’s Pro Bowl rosters, the Crimson Tide now has 46 alumni who have totaled 132 selections for pro football’s annual all-star game. The announcement on Wednesday night of the Pro Bowl selection results showed Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan...
NFL Week 16: Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa all even

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa parted ways at Alabama during their college careers. Fourteen games into their second seasons in the NFL, they’re back at the same place – quarterbacks for 7-7 teams racing to earn a spot in the NFL playoffs with three weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season.
Meet the 2021 AL.com Coastal Alabama All-Region Football Team

Class 4A state champion Vigor placed eight players on the 2021 AL.com All-Coastal Alabama football team and coach John McKenzie has been honored as Coach of the Year. The Wolves went 14-1 and defeated Oneonta for the state championship in Birmingham earlier this month. Class 6A, Region 1 champion Saraland...
