Politics

Tampa Bay Sees Santa Shortage This Holiday Season

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – You may have noticed it might be hard to book a Santa for a Christmas event this year…well that’s because the Tampa Bay Area is facing a Santa’s helpers shortage. Nicholas Cardello, also known as Santa Nick, says...

tampa.cbslocal.com

TAMPA, FL
#Christmas#Holiday Season#Tampa Bay Area#Cw44 News#Santa
Dealing with safety and a shortage of Santas

For families trying to see Santa, last holiday season was all about physical barriers. There was ZOOM Santa, Santa behind plexiglass, and of course, the timeless no-contact method: writing a letter to Santa. This year, demand to see Santa in-person has increased by 120%, but the Santa workforce is down 15%. Santas, who are commonly on the older side, and of rounder stature, often belong to populations most at risk of a serious case of COVID-19. Then there’s of course, contact. Though photo-op events are back in malls and venues across the country, most places in Illinois are requiring that Santa stay at least six feet apart from children. We talked to the founder of Hire Santa about how the world of Santa performers is navigating a shortage, despite the high demand, while keeping performers and kids safe from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
