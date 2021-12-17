Tampa Bay Sees Santa Shortage This Holiday Season

🎁 Tampa Riverwalk Holiday Fest: Shop for plants, local artwork, paper goods, specialty foods, apothecary goods and more all along the riverwalk.Saturday 12-7pm, Sunday 10-6pm. Free!🤠 Country Nights on the Bay in The Burg: Bring a lawn chair, grab a bite from a food truck, sip beer in the garden, play a game of cornhole or two and enjoy a night of local country music under the stars. 7pm Friday, Mahaffey Theater Plaza in St. Pete. $15-50.🛍 St. Pete Winter Market: Take the Pinellas Trail through the Warehouse Arts District and The Deuces Live for a bike- and pedestrian-friendly pop-up market. Support 150+ artists, makers, eateries and galleries with holiday shopping. Plus, luminaries on the trail at sunset, storytime with Santa and yoga. Saturday 3-9pm. Free!
