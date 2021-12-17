St. Petersburg considers rent control

PINELLAS COUNTY — Florida faces a critical nursing shortage, and St. Petersburg College and its partners are taking a solutions-based approach to fix the problem. A spring 2021 survey by the Florida Hospital Association found that one out of four registered nurses and one out of three critical care nurses had left their jobs in the previous year. They also found a 25 percent turnover rate, the highest over the past several years, and a projected deficit of 59,100 nurses in Florida by 2035, with 37,400 RNs and 21,700 licensed practical nurses.
Comments / 1