St. Petersburg considers rent control

The 14th annual observance of National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is held on or near December 21, the longest night of the year. Friday night in St. Pete, the community gathered at the Unitarian Universalists Church to honor the over 80 homeless who died in Pinellas County this year. The names of the dead were read aloud and roses were left in their honor at Mirror Lake. Unitarian Universalists Rev. Ben Atherton-Zeman spoke about how little separates those who become homeless from those that haven’t.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO