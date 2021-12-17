ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg considers rent control

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Saint Petersburg is now exploring the...

Tampa Bay Times

South St. Petersburg apartments sell for $16.8 million amid ‘robust growth’

A group of seven apartment properties in south St. Petersburg have sold to a New York investor aiming to capitalize on the real estate market potential south of downtown. Five of the complexes are located between the 2000 and 2800 blocks of Fourth Street S: The 32-unit Atlas, the 23-unit Astoria, the 20-unit Avalon, the 6-unit Rose and the 14-unit St. Pete Gardens. Another, Park View, encompasses 20 units at 674 22nd Ave. S, while the Ruby at 1101 16th St. S has 12 units.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Weekly Challenger

St. Petersburg College and partners leading the charge to address nursing shortages

PINELLAS COUNTY — Florida faces a critical nursing shortage, and St. Petersburg College and its partners are taking a solutions-based approach to fix the problem. A spring 2021 survey by the Florida Hospital Association found that one out of four registered nurses and one out of three critical care nurses had left their jobs in the previous year. They also found a 25 percent turnover rate, the highest over the past several years, and a projected deficit of 59,100 nurses in Florida by 2035, with 37,400 RNs and 21,700 licensed practical nurses.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
flbusinessdaily.com

St. Petersburg, Florida Manufacturer Gives $1,000 Bonus to Every Employee

Some businesspersons are known for being thrifty and penny pinching. Not Rahul Shukla, CEO of S.S. White Technologies/Shukla Medical, manufacturer of aerospace, medical, and automotive components. Shukla surprised his 113 employees when he called them for a meeting and gave each employee a check for one thousand dollars. S.S. White...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

St. Petersburg and Tampa earn perfect scores in a nationwide assessment on LGBTQ+ equality

The city of St. Petersburg received a perfect score for the eighth year in a row in a new report released by the nation's biggest LGBTQ + civil rights organization. The Human Rights Campaign, in its 10th annual Municipal Equality Index, assessed LGBTQ+ equality in more than 500 cities in all 50 states, including 20 in Florida, by looking at policies, laws and services.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Last-Minute Holiday Events in St. Petersburg

That hazy period of time between Christmas and the New Year is quickly approaching, and before the 2022 diet rage sets in, hit South St. Petersburg for every last drop of the holiday markets and cookie crumbs. Here’s the lineup, Gabber-style:. Through December 24. Homemade Trinkets Shop small this...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Developer scales back Florida oceanfront high-rise after neighbors' outcry

A proposal for Hillsboro Beach would have meant the largest oceanfront building in the town’s history, sparking an outcry from neighbors. Now, developers have resubmitted their plan: A condo high-rise instead will be pitched as a 10-story project, instead of the original 15 stories, a height that tends to be unheard of in Hillsboro Beach. This valuable stretch of land doesn’t feature the ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Central Florida bar shut down over rodent activity, mold-like debris

A South Daytona bar received emergency orders to shut down last week, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Volusia County Iron Axe Bar & Grill, Inc. at 2842 S. Ridgewood Avenue in South Daytona, shut down on Dec. 16. Officials found 17 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included employees touching ready-to-eat food ...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WMNF

St. Petersburg honors homeless people who died

The 14th annual observance of National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is held on or near December 21, the longest night of the year. Friday night in St. Pete, the community gathered at the Unitarian Universalists Church to honor the over 80 homeless who died in Pinellas County this year. The names of the dead were read aloud and roses were left in their honor at Mirror Lake. Unitarian Universalists Rev. Ben Atherton-Zeman spoke about how little separates those who become homeless from those that haven’t.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa leaders consider rent stabilization across the city

TAMPA, Fla. — With the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Tampa just over $1,700, Tampa City Council Chair Orlando Gudes decided it was time to take a public approach to a private-sector problem. “I researched rent stabilization and [what] other cities are doing across the country now,”...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

‘Hot mess’: Hillsborough County still owes its taxpayers $521,183,433

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County needs to return a fortune to county taxpayers. The latest problem is figuring out how to do it. In 2018, Hillsborough voters passed an extra one-cent sales tax to improve roads. In 2021, the state Supreme Court found it unconstitutional because the referendum specified how the money should be spent – when that power belongs to the county commission.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

With housing crisis growing, Tampa City Council will discuss a 'rent stabilization ordinance'

In an email exchange with a local activist, Tampa Deputy City Attorney Andrea Zelman confirmed that city council will hold a February 2022 workshop to address housing issues. The decision to look deeper into the widening housing crisis seemed to come after St. Petersburg City Council voted to explore rent control last week, but Zelman wrote that Tampa's upcoming workshop was being planned before that.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Capitol rioter from Largo sentenced to 5 years

A Largo man who pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 63 months in prison. It's the longest prison sentence yet for a participant in the insurrection.
LARGO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Elected officials to DeSantis: ‘More and more Floridians can’t afford Florida’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in America, but many families are having a hard time just finding a place to live when they get here. Ariana Barnes, an area real estate agent, says base rent for a studio or one-bedroom apartment in downtown Orlando is now going to cost around $1,700. Not too long ago, that was the price someone would pay for a two-bedroom apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando Rep. Carlos Smith urges Gov. DeSantis to declare state of emergency over Florida's affordable housing crisis

Florida Democrats are pushing Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to declare a state of emergency over the state's affordable housing crisis. In a letter to Gov. DeSantis, Orlando representative Carlos Guillermo Smith urged the state's top executive to take action as much of the state has seen rapid rent increases and housing price booms.
FLORIDA STATE

