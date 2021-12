It’s never too early—or too late—to start saving for the future. For those in their 30s, strong saving habits are especially important, as this is the time when many people find their professional footing and make major life decisions that come with additional expenditures, such as getting married, starting a family and buying property. Even when you’re finding ways to pay new expenses such as a mortgage or paying down student loans, it’s still essential to include a saving plan in your budget—the more years you spend adding to your nest egg, the better off you’ll be.

