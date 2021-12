The FTSE floated up to a six-week high as traders felt the festive cheer in the last full trading day before Christmas.Trading was steady as a lack of negative economic news, despite the continued spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, provided a small uptick for most firms.The FTSE 100 closed 31.68 points, or 0.43%, higher at 7,373.34 on Thursday.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “It might not be like some of the Santa rallies of years past, but at least markets have managed to claw their way higher this week, and as the final full day of...

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO