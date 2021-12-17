ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...

By Brendan Straub
wwnytv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What does it mean to be ‘fully vaccinated’ against COVID?. Up until now, it’s been generally accepted that two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, gave someone full protection. Booster shots were considered...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
News 12

COVID cases climb in NY, begins to hit the Hudson Valley hard

With just one week before Christmas, the state’s fight against COVID-19 has taken a massive blow. Friday saw a record-setting day as more than 21,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. That's the most single-day cases recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Health
County
Jefferson County, NY
Jefferson County, NY
Health
Watertown, NY
Coronavirus
WHEC TV-10

Rochester gym to not comply with state and county mask mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — County Executive Adam Bello announced this week Monroe County will enforce the governor's new mask mandate in hopes of controlling the winter surge. That means businesses in Rochester have to ask people to wear masks or show proof of vaccination while indoors. Raven Brown: “There...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

COVID cases, deaths tick upward across New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of positive COVID cases and deaths continues to climb across New York State. The statewide seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people was 60.66 on Wednesday. It rose to 75.29 on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The highest seven-day average of the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
wwnytv.com

1 new COVID death reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another COVID death was reported in the tri-county area Wednesday. It was in St. Lawrence County, where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 157. There were 81 new cases. Hospitals are treating 18 people for the virus. In Jefferson County, another...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Friday: COVID cases keep coming

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One new death and 188 new cases of COVID were reported in the north country Friday. The new death was in St. Lawrence County, where the total number of deaths since the pandemic began in March, 2020 now stands at 153. The county reported 99...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#Wwny#Moderna#Omicron#Samaritan Medical Center
wwnytv.com

Governor signs law that makes vaccination card forgery a felony

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Falsifying COVID-19 vaccination cards is now illegal in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that makes forging vaccination cards -- whether by hand or computer -- a felony. In a release, Hochul said “Individuals who misrepresent their vaccination history, not only jeopardize their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Regis University Extends Vaccine Requirement To Include Booster Shot

DENVER (CBS4) — Regis University in Denver announced Wednesday that it is extending its vaccine requirement to include boosters to be considered fully vaccinated. “Effective immediately, Regis University will extend the vaccine requirement to include booster shots,” university officials stated in a letter to the community. “Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors,” officials stated. “Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” Faculty, staff and students will be required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say the campus vaccination rate is 94%.  
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wwnytv.com

Some optimistic COVID news...for a change

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s some optimism as local hospital staffing is on the rise, COVID hospitalizations are currently heading down, and a new treatment is on its way. From Monday to Wednesday, COVID hospitalizations in St. Lawrence County dropped by 14 - That’s almost a 45% decrease....
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy