Fully vaccinated? Maybe not...

DENVER (CBS4) — Regis University in Denver announced Wednesday that it is extending its vaccine requirement to include boosters to be considered fully vaccinated. “Effective immediately, Regis University will extend the vaccine requirement to include booster shots,” university officials stated in a letter to the community. “Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors,” officials stated. “Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” Faculty, staff and students will be required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say the campus vaccination rate is 94%.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO