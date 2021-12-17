Governor announces Lake Erie water quality improvement plan

Bond sale provides more than $144M to refinance local borrowing costs and provide new, low-interest financings. New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman announced EFC successfully closed its State Revolving Funds Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 B (2010 Master Financing Program) (Green Bonds) bond transaction that will help ratepayers in 54 communities save $19 million over the next 20 years. Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to refinance multiple drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects, enabling municipalities and public authorities to benefit from lower interest rates, resulting in reduced debt service payments over the remaining life of their long-term financings. In addition, $125 million will be used to provide 32 local governments and public authorities with new, long-term low-interest financing for their drinking water and wastewater system upgrades.

