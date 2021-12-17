ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Governor announces Lake Erie water quality improvement plan

By WGVU News
wgvunews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor announces Lake Erie water quality improvement plan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is outlining her strategy to protect Lake Erie from agricultural runoff. Michigan Public Radio’s...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
mercercountyoutlook.net

Governor DeWine Announces Additional $109 Million in Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grants, Stateline Area Communities Included

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced today that more than $109 million will be awarded to help fund critical water projects in all of Ohio’s 88 counties as part of the third and final round of grants awarded through the new Ohio BUILDS water infrastructure grant program.
OHIO STATE
carrollspaper.com

Watershed project for Black Hawk Lake working toward higher water quality

Every year during the summer, several people drive up to Black Hawk Lake for an enjoyable day filled with boating, fishing, and swimming. While visitors may use the lake recreationally, they may be unaware of the issues going on deep in the water. Since 2012, a team has been working...
POLITICS
WHIZ

Lt. Governor Husted announces Ohio BUILDS Water grants for Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio–Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made a stop in Licking County Wednesday to announce that the City of Newark and Southwest Licking Community Water and Sewer District will receive funding through the Ohio BUILDS water & wastewater infrastructure grant program. The City of Newark was awarded $3,500,000...
OHIO STATE
WCJB

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County neighborhood that is prone to flooding may get some help from the state. Governor DeSantis announced a statewide flooding resilience plan. The 3-year proposal includes funding for 76 projects in the state. The money would go to drainage improvements to the constantly-flooded Robin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
cbcny.org

CBC Urges Governor to Sign S199B/A4010B to Improve Capital Planning

The Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) recommends that you sign S199B/A4010B, which would improve capital planning and reporting for transportation infrastructure in New York State. This bill would require the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) to file four annual reports related to transportation capital planning. The...
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Grants to improve water quality go toward Danbury area projects

DANBURY — The Housatonic Valley Association has received a combined $137,000 in grants that will support efforts to improve water quality in Connecticut and New York. With about $86,600 of the monies, the association will work with Corazón Latino and the Housatonic Habitat for Humanity in Danbury to install rain gardens at five Habitat homes and one community facility in western Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Jackson
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
bloomberglaw.com

States Cut ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Biosolids as They Await EPA

Three upper Midwest states aim to reduce “forever chemicals” in land-applied biosolids while the federal EPA decides whether the chemicals presence in this type of fertilizer may harm people, farms, or animals. Data shows that the interim strategy for land application of biosolids that Michigan issued in March—combined...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Lake Erie#Fertilizer#Michigan Public Radio
roselawgroupreporter.com

Water agencies announce partnership to invest in conservation efforts to bolster Colorado River’s Lake Mead

Las Vegas, Nevada (December 15, 2021) – LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Water agencies across Arizona, California and Nevada, together with the Department of the Interior, today announced a historic effort to invest up to $200 million in projects over the next two years to keep the Colorado River’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, from dropping to critically low levels.
COLORADO STATE
Watertown Daily Times

Lake, river water levels dangerously high; board officials plan to release more water this winter

MASSENA — Lake Ontario’s water levels are well above their long-term averages for this time of year, after experiencing the third-wettest autumn season ever recorded. On Friday, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced it has been letting more water out at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam in Massena, and will continue to release more than usual to bring the river and lake down to more typical water levels.
MASSENA, NY
wnypapers.com

EFC: More than $19 million in cost savings for local ratepayers for water quality improvement projects

Bond sale provides more than $144M to refinance local borrowing costs and provide new, low-interest financings. New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman announced EFC successfully closed its State Revolving Funds Revenue Bonds, Series 2021 B (2010 Master Financing Program) (Green Bonds) bond transaction that will help ratepayers in 54 communities save $19 million over the next 20 years. Proceeds from the bond sale will be used to refinance multiple drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects, enabling municipalities and public authorities to benefit from lower interest rates, resulting in reduced debt service payments over the remaining life of their long-term financings. In addition, $125 million will be used to provide 32 local governments and public authorities with new, long-term low-interest financing for their drinking water and wastewater system upgrades.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wgvunews.org

Michigan governor supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it. After a federal appeals court overruled a decision last week that paused a nationwide vaccine mandate for employers of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy