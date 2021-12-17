ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Tina’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Hadestown’ Cancel Some Or All Weekend Broadway Performances Due To Covid – Update

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Update, Moulin Rouge! has canceled Saturday’s matinee and evening performances, with the show expected to resume for Sunday’s matinee at 1:30 p.m.

In a statement, the production said, “While there are no new positive COVID test results in the company, out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the production’s epidemiologist both performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Saturday, December 18th have been cancelled. Performances are expected to resume on Sunday, December 19th at 1:30 PM. Ticket holders for tomorrow’s performances will be contacted by their point of purchase.”

And in the when-it-rains category, Company ended tonight’s performance early due to the non-Covid illness of a cast member. Sources say the actor had a bout of food poisoning. Performances are expected to go on as scheduled tomorrow.

Previous More Broadway cancellation updates: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has paused performances through Monday, with the show now set to resume on Tuesday Dec. 21, and Hamilton , which had already canceled tonight’s performance, has now suspended performances through Sunday.

And Hadestown , the Tony-winning musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre, has canceled tonight’s performance as well as Saturday’s matinee. The Saturday evening performance currently remains on schedule.

The cancellations are the latest in a series of production pauses this week due to breakthrough Covid cases or positive tests as New York City is in the midst of an upsurge of cases of the Omicron variant.

Earlier today, MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, canceled performances through Dec. 26. For previous cancellation announcements, go here .

Deadline

‘Hamilton’ Joins Latest Broadway Covid Cancellations ‘Tina’, ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’, ‘Ain’t Too Proud’, Others – Update

UPDATED, 5:44 PM: Broadway’s Hamilton has canceled tonight’s performance due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced just before curtain. The hit musical tweeted the cancellation announcement at 7:09 pm ET, less than an hour before the scheduled 8 pm curtain time. Hamilton is the latest Broadway productions to cancel performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, joining Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Ain’t Too Proud. Those shows, along with Mrs. Doubtfire and Freestyle Love Supreme, missed performances this week. pic.twitter.com/wxlEBPHkmL — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 16, 2021 Producers of Tina announced that they canceled both of today’s performances –...
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Sunday Performances On Broadway Canceled Due To Covid-19 Detection Within The Company

Looks like Mrs. Doubtfire is battling the Coronavirus as the 2:30pm and 7:30pm performances of Mrs Doubtfire on Broadway were canceled Sunday. The production just returned to Broadway October 21, and officially opened December 5. Broadway World reports that during their routine daily Covid testing at the Sondheim theater, there was detection of a positive Covid-19 test within the company. There are no details on who specifically tested positive for Covid, but daily testing is done to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the production, in addition to protecting audience members from potential exposure. It is mandatory that all cast and company members be vaccinated. Those who purchased tickets can receive a full refund by contacting Telecharge.
Deadline

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ & ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Canceled Weekend Performances Due To Covid

Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme and Off Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors canceled at least some of their weekend performances due to Covid, joining, as previously reported, Mrs. Doubtfire. Freestyle Love Supreme, the improvisational hip-hop show originally created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, canceled its Saturday night, Dec. 11, performances due to breakthrough Covid cases, producers announced. The next scheduled performance at the Booth Theatre is tonight. At Off Broadway’s Westside Theatre, the popular revival of Little Shop of Horrors starring Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle canceled its Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 performances following one breakthrough positive case of Covid within the company, producers said. The production is expected to resume performances Tuesday, Dec. 14. As previously reported, Mrs. Doubtfire canceled its Sunday performances yesterday due to a positive test within the company. The show is expected to resume on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
Tina Turner
broadwaynews.com

‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ cancels additional Broadway performance after COVID cases

The Monday, Dec. 13 performance of “Freestyle Love Supreme” has been canceled, the show announced Monday on social media. The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the statement posted to the production’s social media channels, and comes after the cancelation of the show’s Dec. 11 performances due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company.
FOXBusiness

Rockettes cancel some performances due to COVID-19

Concerns surrounding the resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted the Radio City Rockettes to cancel all of its shows on Friday. The Rockettes announced that four planned performances of "The Christmas Spectacular" will not go on due to a "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production." "We apologize for the inconvenience, and...
broadwaynews.com

‘Hamilton,’ ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cancel Broadway shows through Christmas due to COVID-19 cases

“Hamilton” and multiple other large musicals canceled Broadway performances until after Christmas due breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the company. “Hamilton,” now canceled through Dec. 26, had previously canceled its Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 performances, as well as its Dec. 15 performance due to the detection of positive results. The cancellations comes as Broadway enters what is typically its highest grossing period of the year.
Deadline

Candace Bushnell Solo Show Closes Off Broadway With Star’s Covid Diagnosis

Candace Bushnell’s solo Off Broadway show Is There Still Sex in the City? has closed due to the writer-star’s breakthrough Covid. Bushnell tested positive Tuesday night just before she was scheduled to take the stage at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “The producers of Is There Still Sex In The City? have announced that it is impossible for the production to continue, as Candace Bushnell has tested positive for COVID-19,” producers said in a statement. Is There Still Sex in the City?, Bushnell’s stage debut, officially opened on December 7 and played its final performance on December 19. A national tour of the...
Deadline

‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Playwright Steps In For Ailing Actor; ‘Waitress’ Scrubs Two Performances – Updated Covid Cancellation List

Refresh for updates…Broadway’s Waitress and David Byrne’s American Utopia have canceled performances until Thursday, Dec. 23, as the Omicron surge continues to take a toll on New York City. Waitress producers tweeted late yesterday afternoon that the Dec. 21 and 22 performances were canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” The news did not come a surprise to some: Calling into Stars in the House Monday night, Waitress star Ciara Renée said she had chosen not to participate in that evening’s performance of her show due to breakthrough Covid cases within the production. Out of an abundance of caution, the December 21st and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway Boss Reveals Industry Plan Amid Omicron: “We’re Not Closing”

Broadway had its mostly successful pandemic run disrupted over the last week. Having caught public health experts and New York City’s live performance community off-guard, the latest wave of COVID-19 cases from the highly contagious omicron variant is causing concern in New York, home to the country’s largest theater district. But it’s also raising concerns elsewhere, including the U.K.’s West End and in California. On Broadway alone, the week of Dec. 13 saw nine separate Broadway productions shutting down for single or even multiple performances. The city and state’s concurrent rise in cases was reflected on New York’s stages, which had spent...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Stage cancels 2 performances of ‘Matilda the Musical’ this weekend due to Covid-19

Syracuse, N.Y. — A breakthrough Covid-19 case within the company has forced the cancelation of two performances of ‘Matilda the Musical’ this weekend at Syracuse Stage. This weekend’s performances were cancelled a little over two hours before the show was scheduled to begin on Saturday, according to a news release issued by the company. Saturday’s performance was set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performances was set to begin at 2 p.m.
CBS New York

‘The Lion King’ The Latest Broadway Show To Temporarily Close Due To COVID-19 Positive Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another day and another round of closings on Broadway. COVID-19 testing revealed more positive hits, shuttering shows, in some cases between now and Christmas, and in at least one case a show closed for good. But at nearly two dozen other theaters, the shows go on, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. The Khan family visiting from San Diego had tickets for the suddenly-shuttered Radio City Rockettes and “Aladdin,” and one more. “And now ‘Lion King,’ which you just told us about right now,” Athar Khan said. They’re top three closing left them searching for family friendly replacement shows. COVID VACCINE New York...
cbslocal.com

Several Broadway Shows Announce Cancellations Due To COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week:. “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27. “Aint Too Proud,”...
