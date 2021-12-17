ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Gottlieb Didn’t Create the Disparity Between D1 Schools and HBCU’s

By Michael Lingard
 5 days ago
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Doug Gottlieb has taken a lot of heat for criticizing Travis Hunter’s decision to forego his verbal commitment to Florida State and play football for HBCU Jackson State. Doug reminds us that he is not the one who creates the disparity in finances and resources between HBCU schools and SEC schools. He is simply saying that Hunter’s choice won’t allow him to have the same success he would if he attended a university with more resources and a higher profile.

Doug Gottlieb: “I didn’t create the disparity in the finances of SEC schools, ACC schools, and HBCU schools. I didn’t do that. I comment on sports, and this kid (Travis Hunter) is being used in a way in which it doesn’t set him up for...success.”

