5 Panthers Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

By Joey Ganzi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Panthers have great depth when it is healthy. Most players can come in and easily play at a decent level for their team at a moment’s notice and is the reason they sit third in the Atlantic Division. However, because of the amount of backup Florida has both on...

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
Yardbarker

Wizards players are starting to turn on Bradley Beal?

The Washington Wizards started the 2020-21 NBA season off in extremely impressive fashion but have cooled considerably since. After at one point sitting atop the Eastern Conference, Washington is now 3-7 over its last 10 games. Understandably, frustration is building. And one of the issues many in the locker room...
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
letsgobruins.net

Report: Are Bruins Preparing To Go All In For Jakob Chychrun?

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have been given some time reassess their season as they deal with COVID issues. While adding some depth for the top 6 is definitely at the top of the list, the clear problem continues to be the blueline. The Arizona Coyotes recently...
CBS Boston

Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
Yardbarker

Lonzo Ball has funny comment about Justin Fields

With his quarterbacking skills on full display, Ball was jokingly asked after the game if he could make it in time to Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears were in action against the Minnesota Vikings. “Nah, Justin’s got it,” replied Ball in reference to Bears QB Justin Fields, per KC...
Yardbarker

4 Free Agents That Won’t Be Back With the Oilers Next Season

While the Edmonton Oilers are expected to be buyers this season and GM Ken Holland is expected to make a play for some proven commodities that could help the team during a postseason run, there will be players pushed out of the lineup as the season rolls along. In fact, some free agents might find themselves so far out of the picture that the likelihood of these players getting another shot with the team even next season is limited.
NHL

